Latest News
- CONTENT HUB | FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -- WEEK 3
- FOOTBALL | Albany starts fast, fends off Springfield's second-half surge in 56-34 win
- FOOTBALL | Plenty of heroes to go around in DSHS' fourth-quarter rally over St. Amant, 17-13
- FOOTBALL | Thomas delivers another monster performance, but Wildcats unable to slow down 'Dogs
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak's defense delivers another resounding performance in shutout of West Feliciana
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Southeastern opens Southland Conference play hosting Lamar
- BREAKING | Boil advisory lifted for Walker residents
- Livingston Parish school system to add virtual school, Murphy says
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE | I-12 crash victim identified as Hammond woman
- 18-wheeler crossed I-12 median before fatal collision, State Police say
- Livingston Parish school system to add virtual school, Murphy says
- I-12 accident, fatality block westbound lane near EBR line
- Vehicle fire forces shutdown of 1-12 westbound near Springfield exit, State Police say
- Commercial construction busy in Denham Springs, report says
- School Board committee wants more information on CTE students doing media work
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value
- Southeastern Louisiana University earns national rankings with U.S. News and World Report
- BREAKING | Boil Advisory issued for parts of Walker
Images
Videos
Commented
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns (2)
- UPDATE | Witnesses say victim not armed; jury convicts man in slaying (1)
- Denham Springs Police Department identifies man suspected of defrauding victim suffering from Alzheimer's (1)
- Parish council approves expansion of Ward II Water (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs (1)
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Hunt for money targeted wrong millage (1)
- ‘I’m speechless’ | American Idol winner Laine Hardy inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Local Calendars
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
Online Poll
POLL | Would you support a re-dedication of a current millage to drainage?
Parish Councilman Shane Mack (District 9) brought this item up for debate because he had intended to begin a discussion to re-dedicate 3 mills of the 10 mill library tax to drainage.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.