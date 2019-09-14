Woodlawn at Live Oak FB tunnel
The Live Oak football team runs out of the tunnel.

LIVE OAK 52, WOODLAWN 20

PONCHATOULA 31, DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH 24

DESTREHAN 48, WALKER 21

ST. MICHAEL 21, ALBANY 6

SPRINGFIELD 39, COHEN 6

