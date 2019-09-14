Latest News
- CONTENT HUB | FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -- WEEK 2
- FOOTBALL | Springfield puts together solid effort in 39-6 victory over Cohen
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs' last-gasp effort falls short in 31-24 loss to Ponchatoula
- FOOTBALL | McCoy's scoop and score part of devastating first half Live Oak rides past Woodlawn
- FOOTBALL | Aggressive Walker unable to keep pace with No. 8 Destrehan, 48-21
- FOOTBALL | After sky-high start, Albany offense brought back down to earth in loss to St. Michael
- DOTD weekend work at I-12 and Satsuma extended through Monday
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL | It's business as usual as Southeastern prepares to face Ole Miss in Oxford
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE | I-12 crash victim identified as Hammond woman
- I-12 accident, fatality block westbound lane near EBR line
- Vehicle fire forces shutdown of 1-12 westbound near Springfield exit, State Police say
- Taylor Media reimbursement practice standard, cleared to work with school board; will face campaign finance on sole proprietorship
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value
- Buddy Ellis, Dunn Road work to begin in coming weeks; Forrest Delatte moved to the spring
- Waffle House coming to Watson; commercial sign goes up next to old Story's location
- ‘In his honor’ | Family members, friends collect supplies for deployed troops overseas in memory of fallen U.S. Marine
- Commercial construction busy in Denham Springs, report says
- ‘It’s like Soul Train’ | Slingin’ Iron CrossFit opens doors to special needs community for free workouts
Images
Videos
Commented
- UPDATE | Witnesses say victim not armed; jury convicts man in slaying (1)
- Denham Springs Police Department identifies man suspected of defrauding victim suffering from Alzheimer's (1)
- ‘This is more of our district message’ | School system officially reveals new mantra of ‘Livingston M.A.D.E.’ (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard re-elected after opponent disqualified (1)
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value (1)
- BREAKING | Councilman proposes ordinance to adopt original 'Envision Livingston' Master Plan (1)
- Parish records show scattered time line for Premier Concrete permitting process (1)
- ‘I’m speechless’ | American Idol winner Laine Hardy inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Local Calendars
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
Online Poll
POLL | Would you be interested in a set, temporary, or fluctuating millage that provided air conditioning and maintenance for buses?
Superintendent Joe Murphy said on the first day of school that to air condition the 275 buses in the school's fleet would cost $5 million, and that the schools are operating on a $2 million deficit this year. Would you be interested in a permanent, a temporary, or sunset millage to fund those air conditioners in buses and their maintenance? Leave us a comment with your thoughts!
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.