Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- ‘What happened to Frank Morris’ | Pulitzer Prize finalist discusses string of Klan murders during talk at Livingston Parish Library
- SOFTBALL | Walker's Jones excited about new challenge after signing with BRCC softball program
- First United Methodist Church makes holiday wishes of 80 children come true
- CONTENT HUB | Livingston Parish Tournament -- Day 1
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Big second-half surge carries Live Oak past French Settlement, 67-47
- Denham Springs Council gives recovery coordinator 'green light' to pursue watershed grant funds
- Business of the Year award nomination deadline Thursday
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden rides big third quarter to win over French Settlement
Most Popular
Articles
- Trio arrested for 18 vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs area, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks two for targeting unlocked vehicles in Denham Springs subdivision
- Man faces attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing brother in altercation
- Livingston Parish schools taking applications for 2020 spring semester night classes
- Juban Crossing $655k (15%) short for annual bond payment; developer kicks in difference
- Dennis Perkins' lawyer requests removal from case; withdrawal hearing set for same day as initial motions
- CHILD MISSING | Walker police seek's public help in finding teen missing since Monday night
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim
- ‘An exciting time’ | Busy time of year for John Schneider with Bo’s Bozaar, ‘Christmas Cars,’ and Hazzard County Light Show coming to Holden studios
- Fiery crash claims two lives on South River Road in Denham Springs early Sunday morning
Images
Videos
Commented
- PODCAST | Brett Beard talks move to Denham Springs High School (10)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Flowers, White combine to help Lady Eagles begin season on winning note (2)
- Sheriff looks to borrow $8 million to build training facility in Walker area (2)
- RESCHEDULED | I-12 lanes between Albany and Livingston to be closed, nightly Monday through Thursday (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Big second quarter carries Holden past Springfield, 68-49 (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - November 25, 2019! (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Despite 30 points from Flowers, Dutchtown able to hold off Live Oak (1)
- Graves pans new disaster response bill presented by congress, which would establish as law the HUD and FEMA timeline gap (1)
- School board unanimously votes for updated cell phone policy (1)
- Husband and wife charged with manslaughter after driving over man, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Local Calendars
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 12
Online Poll
POLL | Do you believe the Darlington Reservoir will be built?
A recent report presented to the Comite Task Force showed that the $1.8 billion project would have reduced flooding in the Denham Springs area by 7 feet.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.