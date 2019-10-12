ZACHARY 21, LIVE OAK 16
WALKER 35, SCOTLANDVILLE 27
CENTRAL 42, DENHAM SPRINGS 13
SOUTH PLAQUEMINES 26, SPRINGFIELD 21
Whatever positive momentum Springfield looked to be building after last week’s victory came …
Whatever positive momentum Springfield looked to be building after last week’s victory came …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.