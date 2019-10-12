LOHS FB vs. Zachary: Rhett Rosevear
Buy Now

Live Oak quarterback Rhett Rosevear (12) tries to find running room on a keeper with Zachary defensive lineman Jude Charlet (60) closing in.

ZACHARY 21, LIVE OAK 16

WALKER 35, SCOTLANDVILLE 27

CENTRAL 42, DENHAM SPRINGS 13

SOUTH PLAQUEMINES 26, SPRINGFIELD 21

ALBANY 36, BOGALUSA 14 (THURSDAY)

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.