- State to accept bids through Nov. 20 on property at Eden Church roundabout
- CONTENT HUB | PREP FOOTBALL FRIDAY -- WEEK 9
- Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leaders to participate in Belk’s Charity Sale
- FOOTBALL | Walker shakes off Denham Springs to set up showdown for District 4-5A crown at Zachary
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak unable to turn away Scotlandville in fourth quarter, falters 20-7 in 4-5A play
- FOOTBALL | St. Thomas Aquinas rides second-quarter scoring surge to top Springfield, 54-34
- FOOTBALL | Bates turns in pivotal play to help Albany overcome turnovers, Beau Chene
- City of Denham Springs scores two-for-one on FEMA project
- Treasury department releases 2019 unclaimed property list; state could owe you money
- Trick-or-treat: Check out the times for trick-or-treat hours in Livingston Parish and tips for a safe night
- Former school teacher arrested for first-degree rape, child pornography makes first court appearance; husband to follow Wednesday
- School system announces Southside mega-campus to let for bid in January; goal to be open for 2021-2022 school year
- Dennis Perkins to be held without bond; next court date scheduled for Dec. 19
- ‘She is a fighter’ | Watson family seeks community’s help to raise funds for seizure dog for 8-year-old girl with rare chromosome deletion
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges
- SOFTBALL | THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM! Holden's Emma Hutchinson commits to Louisiana Tech
- Livingston Parish District Attorney recuses himself from Perkins proceedings; hearings set for next week
- It's a party at Denham Springs Council as several entities looking for alcohol licenses, noise variances
- ‘A monstrous act’ | Sheriff Jason Ard responds to criticism against office’s handling of former lieutenant at center of criminal case against children (4)
- Jason Ard talks Perkins trial, rumors with the Livingston Parish News (4)
- BREAKING | Killian Alderman sought by LPSO (3)
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges (3)
- Massive fire at Mo-Dad Utilities in Denham Springs requires over seven departments to tame (2)
- Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in, Denham Springs Police Department says (2)
- OPINION | Fred Mulhearn: commentary (2)
- Birth Announcement: Mica Rayden Lambert (1)
- Former school teacher arrested for first-degree rape, child pornography makes first court appearance; husband to follow Wednesday (1)
- Police union posts billboard in Denham Springs depicting officer pay stub; offers no context (1)
