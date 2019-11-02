Denham Springs vs. Walker football - Payton Richard, Hayden Horne, Josiah Raymond
Walker's Payton Richard (15) tries to split Denham Springs defenders Hayden Horne (9) and Josiah Raymond (38).

 McHugh David | The News

WALKER 35, DENHAM SPRINGS 13

SCOTLANDVILLE 20, LIVE OAK 7

ALBANY 21, BEAU CHENE 7

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 54, SPRINGFIELD 34

