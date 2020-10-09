Latest News
- Hurricane Delta nearing landfall, expected to bring ‘significant impacts’
- Livingston Parish confirms seven new COVID-19 cases; no deaths for 12th straight day
- Louisiana adds 265 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths as hospitalizations rise by 18 overnight
- Staffer for Gov. Edwards tests positive for COVID-19; two others in quarantine
- Town of Livingston mayor announces he has tested positive for COVID-19
- Livingston Parish officials release list of flooded streets following overnight rain
- Hurricane Delta slightly weakens as it nears landfall
- Flash flood watch, flood warning in effect with Delta drawing closer
POLL | How will you treat life after the Stay at Home is lifted?
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
