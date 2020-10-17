Springfield-Northwestern Josh Coleman, Ian Miller
Springfield's Josh Coleman (33) and Ian Miller (66) wrap up a North Central runner for a loss during Friday's game.

 Renee Glascock | The News

FRIDAY'S GAMES

WALKER 68, BROADMOOR 0

SPRINGFIELD 46, NORTH CENTRAL 6

PEARL RIVER 27, ALBANY 14

THURSDSAY'S GAMES

LIVE OAK 16, OPELOUSAS 0

WESTGATE 43, DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH 7

