Walker-Live Oak Branson McCoy, Hunter Bethel.JPG
Live Oak’s Branson McCoy (11) closes in on Walker’s Hunter Bethel (20). 

SATURDAY'S GAME

SPRINGFIELD 23, THOMAS JEFFERSON 22

FRIDAY'S GAMES

LIVE OAK 26, WALKER 10

ZACHARY 44, DENHAM SPRINGS 14

SUMNER 28, ALBANY 14

