Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux and Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh continued their solid cross country seasons at the Catholic High Invitational at Highland Road Park on Saturday.
Boudreaux had a time of 19:10.08 to finish ninth, helping the Lady Hornets to finish 15th as a team, while Linebaugh finished 11th in a school record time of 19:21.35.
Sylvia White finished 32nd to lead Live Oak, while teammate (20:44.23) Ali Tyler was 42nd (21:05.84). Jaelyn Carpenter finished 133rd (2.55.27) for LOHS.
Denham Springs’ Chloe Bueche was 64th (22:21.04), while teammate Kayten Zeigler finished 71st (22:29.15), helping DSHS to finish 12th as a team. Victoria Durost was 92nd (23:39.54), Kayleigh Ellis 130th (26:10.11) and Braleigh Zeigler 138th (27:12.57) for DSHS.
Morgan Crain (74th, 22:36.26), Stormy Williams (99th, 23:58.67), Sophia Chavers (127th, 25.50.93) and Renee Starns (144th, 28:32.84) round out the Albany finishers.
Grace Rennhoff of St. Joseph’s Academy won the individual title in 18:30.47, helping St. Joseph’s to the team title.
On the boys’ side Jesuit won the boys title with 28 points behind individual winner Michael Vocke (15:33.34).
Live Oak was 19th (491 points), Denham Springs 26th (714 points) and Albany 29th (806 points) in the team standings.
The Eagles were led by Peyton Parker (53rd, 17:32.74), followed by teammates Benjamin Cutbirth (91st, 18:34.46), Caleb Browning (101st, 18:46.75), Dawson Sampson (110th, 19:01.20) and Micah Montgomery (142nd, 20:01.02).
Denham Springs’ contingent included Gregory Crain (120th, 19:16.26), Jesse Lazzell (134th, 19:46.00), Gunter Findley (145th, 20:4.63), Andrew Duckworth (146th, 20”09.01), Carson Scott (178th, 22:04.83), Ethan Hobbs (181st, 22:15.04) and Lawson Navarre (23:07.13).
Nolan McClain led Albany, finishing 118th (19:10.72), followed by Abe Director (176th, 21:58.27), Mason Smith (195th, 25.59.10), Derek Moss (199th, 28:33.29) and Aidan Owens (200, 30:52.05).
