There was a hint of disappointment in Cayden Boudreaux’s voice following the Class 3A girls race at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state cross country meet.
She wasn’t able to defend her individual title in Tuesday’s race at Northwestern State University, which had her a little down. But at the same time, she’s well aware the Albany cross country program has a bright future.
“Going in, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Boudreaux, who finished second in a time of 19:26.0 while dealing with a knee injury. “I knew it wasn’t going to be like last year, and I knew I had some competition, a target on my back.”
“Just got to move forward, and it’s going to make me want it even more next year,” Boudreaux said. “I’ve just got to limit myself, maybe more rest time. That way for state next year, no injuries and I’m 100 percent.”
Boudreaux’s effort highlighted a solid day for the Albany teams as the girls finished 10th and the boys 15th.
“It’s come a long way since I got here last year, and I’m so proud of how far they’ve come,” Albany coach Brentney Carroll said. “Even looking at last year, the girls finished eighth as a team last year. This year, we finished 10th, but like I told them, I said you have to look at the times ya’ll ran today as a team. It’s better than what it was last year, and it’s slowly going to keep improving with the girls that we have coming in. This is the first time that a girls and boys team, in a long time, were both brought to the state meet, and I’m just happy that they’re improving.”
“Going into it, we knew Cayden had a knee injury, and we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be,” Carroll continued. “Like I told her, ‘I’m proud of you regardless.’ I’m proud of all of them regardless as long as they know that they finished and did the best that they could for the day.”
Saige Christen of Patrick Taylor Academy won the girls’ individual title in 19:18.2, while Ella Segura of St. Louis was third (19:3six.9).
“My strategy was just to go out and stay out, kind of feel where the other top runners were going to be and just stay out front,” Boudreaux said. “For the most part, I was able to stay in front.
“It definitely came down to the last 400 meters,” Boudreaux said. “She (Christen) was strong the whole race, and I was in pain a little bit, but she had a great finish. At the end, my knees just kind of gave out a little bit, but she had a great finish, and she did great.”
E.D. White (50 points) captured the team title, followed by Academy of Sacred Heart New Orleans (70) and University Lab (136).
Morgan Crain (22:49.7) finished 34th, for the Lady Hornets, followed by Kayla Lanassa 66th, (25:16.3), Sophia Chavers 70th (25:26.6), Stormy Williams 89th (27:21.3), Renee Starns (98th, 28:09.8) and Amelia Chesney (104th, 28:56.8).
Carroll praised Crain’s effort and said Williams returned from an injury to run in the state meet.
Crain, Chavers, Williams, Starns and Chesney are freshmen, with Lanassa a junior.
“We’re just going to get better from here,” Boudreaux said. “We’re a young team.”
On boys side, Nolan McClain led the Hornets, finishing 46th in 19:42.4, followed by Antoine Taylor (62nd, 20:21.9), Abe Director (100th, 22:38.5), Mason Smith (130th, 24:57.0), Derek Moss (134th, 26:31.6) and Aidan Owens (144th, 30:56.2).
“The boys ran about how I knew they were going to run,” Carroll said. “The only shocker was Antoine, but he has been fighting an injury also. Once he was going up that hill, and he hit a hole, it kind of came in to play.”
Carroll said the last time Albany fielded a full boys team for the state meet was 2015.
University High’s John Hall Hays won the individual title in 16:29.6.
Parkview Baptist won the boys title with 48 points, followed by E.D. White (84) and University High (97).
“I’m just trying to get the program up and going, so we can get better as a team,” Carroll said.
“I’m proud of this team,” Carroll continued. “I’m proud of the group of athletes. I’m proud of the community for coming. They’ve been supporting the cross country team more than ever, and the athletes truly appreciate it …”
