The Walker cross country teams competed in the St. Thomas Aquinas-Rollette Chiropractic CC Invitational at Ponchatoula High on Saturday with the Wildcats finishing seventh in the team standings and the Lady Cats taking 11th.
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux was the top parish finisher, taking fourth in the girls race in 19:04.81, while Walker’s Ava Pitarro was seventh (19:27.45).
Fontainebleau won the girls title with 66 points behind a first-place finish from Ashlyn Anderson (18:52.58).
Walker’s Avery Guidry was 25th (20:39.71), followed by teammates Kyra Patrick (88th, 23:39.39), Addison Amedee (105th, 24:13.83), Madelynn Johnston (110th, 24:17.56), Izzabella Gramling (112th, 24:21.92), Karissa Englert (138th, 26:18.30), Kate Wilson (147th, 27:12.79) and Julia Rose Walker (148th, 27:13.99).
Albany’s Kayla Lanassa finished113th in 24:25.18.
Walker’s Jacob Kennedy finished 10th in the boys race (16:31.06) as the Wildcats collected 233 points in the team standings.
Walker’s Justin Green was 38th in 17:39. 67, while Tyler Beatty was 55th (18:10.30), Joshua Kennedy was 76th (18:41.73), Matthew Crawford 85th (19:01.71), John Austin Bergeron 92nd (19:12.46) and Ryan Reine 100th (19:24.01).
The Wildcats’ Lawson Borne was 118th (19:55.20), Tyler Cantu 135th (20:22.48), Christian Reese 144th (20:48.01), Jonathan Ordoyne 149th (21:20.35), Samuel Brocato 152nd (21:31.70), JT Henry (165th, 23:02.66), and Patrick Adams 169th (23:12.46).
Mandeville captured the boys title with 43 points, while Evan Pardo of St. Paul’s won the individual title (15:36.97).
