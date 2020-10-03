Albany's Cayden Boudreaux turned in a personal best 18:54.91 to win the girls race at Brusly's Cinclaire Run on the Levee Cross Country Meet on Saturday.
Boudreaux's teammate A'Mya Taylor finished fourth in a personal record of 20:20.13 to help the Lady Hornets to a second-place finish (55 points) behind Baton Rouge High (53). Catholic of Pointe Coupee was third (60), followed by St. Amant (70), Scotlandville (117) and Madison Prep (144).
Albany's Emma Fuller was 12th (22:38.82), while teammate Kayla Lanassa turned in a personal best 24:41.34 to finish 27th. Rylie McDonald was 48th for the Lady Hornets in 31:14.54, while Macy Thibodeaux was 52nd (31:30.29).
Nolan McClain led the Hornets in the boys race, finishing 30th in a personal best 19:20.07, while Derek Moss and Aiden Owens turned in personal best, finishing 83rd in 27:20.28 and 85th in 28:30.57, respectively.
Cameron Bourgeois of East Ascension won the individual title in 15:18.52, while Lutcher won the team title with 46 points, followed by St. Amant (60) and Scotlandville (75).
