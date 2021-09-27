Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux won the girls title at the Southland Steel Invitational held Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Boudreaux won the championship in 19:12.91, followed by Riley Ries of Dunham (19:32.32) and Caroline Spalitta of Fontainebleau (19:55.48).
Fontainebleau (67 points) won the girls team title, followed by St. Michael (72) and Academy of Sacred Heart New Orleans (94). Albany did not record a team score.
Morgan Crian finished 24th for Albany (22:38.20).
Albany’s boys finished 12th in the 13 team field with 319 points.
Antoine Taylor led the Hornets, finishing 36th (19:05.89), while Nolan McClain was 45th (19:30.15), Abe Director was 83rd (21:56.12), Derek Moss 105th (30:35.91) and Aidan Owen 106th (33:22.08).
Dunham (46 points) won the boys title, followed by St. Michael (59) and Fontainebleau (102).
Fontainebleau’s Ty Frazier won the boys title (15:52.09), followed by Dunham’s John Walker McDonald (15: 59.44) and Fontainebleau’s Benjamin Lewis (16:12.09).
Cub Run
Live Oak’s Sylvia White finished 17th at the Cub Run hosted by Mount Carmel Academy, while Peyton Parker was 44th for the boys.
The Live Oak boys finished 12th, while the girls had two top-25 finishers but did not post a team score.
