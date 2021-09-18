Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux won the girls individual title in the Denham Springs Yellow Jacket Dash at North Park on Saturday, helping the Lady Hornets to a fourth place team finish.
Boudreaux, the defending state champion in Division III, had a time of 21:57. 10, followed by Dutchtown’s Isabella Legarth (22:01.14) and Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh (22:11.92).
St. Michael won the girls team title with 58 points, followed by Dutchtown (68), Denham Springs (79), Albany (92) and St. Martin’s (104).
Linebaugh led a DSHS contingent that featured Kayten Zeigler (ninth, 25:03.66), Chloe Bueche (17th, 26:29.36), Catherine Duckworth (27th, 27:41.72), Emilee Lambert (42nd, 30:33.71) and Braleigh Zeigler (31:07.95).
Boudreaux was joined by Albany teammates Stormy Williams (11th, 25:07.46), Kayla Lanassa (30th, 28:47.64), Sidney Wright (32nd, 28:52.71) and Sophia Chavers (38th, 29:52.20.).
On the boys side, Catholic won the team title with 19 points, followed by St. Michael (65), Parkview Baptist (67), West Feliciana (123), St. Martin’s (168) and Denham Springs (174).
Andrew Duckworth led DSHS finishing 30th in 21:24.68, while Matthew Shaw was 32nd (21:33.42), followed by Gunter Findley (34th, 21:35.45), Gregory Cain (35th, 21:51.67), Lawson Navarre (43rd, 23:04.25), Ethan Hobbs (51st, 24:07.75) and Carson Scott (52nd, 24:11.49).
Albany did not have enough runners to post a team score but Antoine Taylor (22:07.92), Nolan McClain (22:13.50), Abe Director (23:17.75) and Mason Smith (28.17.89) ran for the Hornets.
