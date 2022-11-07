Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux posted a second-place finish at the Division II, Region 2 cross country meet Saturday at Brusly, highlighting a meet in which both Hornet teams qualified for the state meet.
Meanwhile, Maurepas’ Louis Rodriguez V qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place individual finish at the Division V, Region 3 meet at Ponchatoula.
The top eight teams and top 25 individuals advance to the state meet, which will be held Nov. 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Boudreaux finished second to Vandebilt Catholic’s Brynn Kelso, who posted at time of 19:35.48. Boudreaux had a time of 20:58.30.
Albany’s Stormy Williams was 11th (23:41.50), followed by teammates Sidney Wright (24th, 26:47.27), Amelia Chesney (25th, 26:48.29) and Renee’ Starns (26th, 26:50.46).
Vandebilt Catholic won the girls team title with 22 points, followed by West Feliciana (51), Albany (66), Cecilia (95) and Breaux Bridge (123).
On the boys side, Albany’s Antoine Taylor was 10th (19:42.40) and Nolan McClain 13th (19:59.10), helping the Hornets finish sixth as a team with 133 points.
Jack DePaula was 26th (20:49.00), Abe Director 46th (22:22.10) and Mason Smith 61st (24:30.20) to round out Albany’s finishers.
West Feliciana’s Brock Cormier won the individual title in 18:29.90, while Vandebilt Catholic won the team title with 36 points.
