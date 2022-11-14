Brentney Carroll is still in the process of building the Albany cross country teams, and based on their efforts at Monday’s Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division II State Country Meet, both teams took another step in that process.
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux finished sixth in the girls standings, while the Lady Hornets finished eighth as a team.
Meanwhile, the Hornets finished 19th as a team, paced by a 50th-place finish from Nolan McClain.
“Looking at how we competed today, it really wasn’t bad at all,” Carroll said. “If you look at it, look at the teams we’re competing against. We’re competing against basically 4A schools that have more people to pull from versus us as a 3A school, so overall I’m not upset about the girls. Even the boys, looking at their times, a couple of them ran a little slow, but I only brought five boys, so I just needed every boy to cross the finish line, and they still ended up placing not even at the bottom, so it’s not bad.”
“It’s been a great season,” Carroll continued. “The girls were 10th last year in 3A, and we’re eighth in Division II now, so it’s not a bad start for moving into a different division.”
In the Division V boys race, Maurepas’ Louis Rodriguez V finished eighth in 18:04.9.
In the Division II girls race, Boudreaux, a three-time parish champion, finished in 19:41.1.
“It wasn’t as fast as what she wanted, but like I told them, it’s cold,” Carroll said of Boudreaux’s effort.
Stormy Williams (53rd, 23:17.2), Morgan Crain (59th, 23:51.2), Amelia Chesney (71st, 25:15.0), Brianna Watts (92nd, 26:49.9), Sidney Wright (95th, 27:33.2) and Renee Starns (100th, 27:45.5) round out the Albany finishers.
“You can’t take away how cold it was,” Carroll said. “It was cold and windy, and I was like ya’ll have just got to finish at this point and run strong. Some of them you could tell they were ready for cross country season to be over. It’s been a long season. They’re just ready to flow into track.”
Vandebilt Catholic and Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans each had 45 points in the team standings, but Vandebilt Catholic took the team title on a tiebreaker. St. Scholastica was third with 104 points.
Brynn Kelso of Vandebilt Catholic won the individual title in 18:34.1.
On the boys side, McClain finished in a time of 18:36.3, followed by freshman Jack DePaula (84th, 19:45.9), sophomore Antoine Taylor (97th, 20:05.9), sophomore Abe Director (135th, 21:57.5) and senior Mason Smith (23:07.8).
It was the second year in a row Albany fielded a full boys team for the state meet.
“I told (McClain) and Mason Smith going into it … I almost teared up as a coach,” Carroll said. “I was like, ‘Look, it’s been awesome coaching ya’ll. Just finish strong, and don’t leave any regrets.’ They (both earned) academic honors, so after they finished running, they got to get their certificate, and it was a nice finish for them. It was a little cold, but it was a nice finish for them.”
Teurlings Catholic won the boys team title with 48 points, while Avery Morgan of Vandebilt Catholic won the individual title in 16:09.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.