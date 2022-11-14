2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Cayden Boudreaux

Albany's Cayden Boudreaux captured her third straight individual title at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Brentney Carroll is still in the process of building the Albany cross country teams, and based on their efforts at Monday’s Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division II State Country Meet, both teams took another step in that process.

Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux finished sixth in the girls standings, while the Lady Hornets finished eighth as a team.

2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Albany's Antoine Taylor, Nolan McClain

Albany teammates Nolan McClain and Antoine Taylor compete in the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

