Denham Springs cross country coach Andy McLean figures the program could be making a bit of history Saturday when DSHS hosts the Denham Dash at North Park on Saturday.
“There’s not a huge catalog or history of Denham Springs High School meets,” McLean said. “I want to go out and say it’s probably one of the first cross country meets that Denham’s ever hosted. I can’t say that with certainty, but as far as I know it is.”
The meet begins with a three-mile junior varsity race at 7:10 a.m., followed by a three-mile girls varsity race at 8 a.m. and a three-mile boys varsity race at 8:30 a.m.
Junior high girls race at 9 a.m. with junior high boys at 9:30 a.m.
The varsity race features 12 teams, including DSHS, Walker, Live Oak, Rummel, Central, Central Private, Chalmette, Dutchtown, Fontainebleau, Pearl River, St. Martin's Episcopal and St. Michael the Archangel.
Denham Springs will be looking to carry some momentum over from last week at the Walker 4-Way Invitational after Hannah Linebaugh won the girls race in 21:38.07, while teammates Chloe Bueche finished third (22:11.04), Bailey Darbonne fourth (22:29.33) and Allie Wilkes ninth (23:23.94).
On the boys side, Brennan Amato finished third to help DSHS to the team title, while Denham Springs had three other runners finish in the top 10: Joseph Aycock (5th, 17:52.04), Todd Rodriguez (6th, 17:58.80), and Andrew Duckworth (10th, 18:59.04).
While Denham Springs is hosting the meet, McLean said the North Park Course could be a learning experience for his team.
“It’s going to be different from what they’re used to,” McLean said. “We usually run a two-mile course around mainly the perimeter of the park, and what I’ve done in staying on one side of Ben McDonald Road is we’ll cover the beginning and the finish twice, but then that middle part, that middle mile, mile-and-a-half is going to be pretty different from anything they’re used to. I’ll be working out there and have it marked and clearly defined. They’ll be certainly comfortable where they’re at, but it’s not going to be a course that they’ve run over and over and over.”
Walker is also looking to build on its effort at last week’s meet as the Wildcats finished second in the team standings at their own event, paced by a fourth-place finish from Jacob Kennedy (17:42.22), while teammates Tyler Beatty (18:19.48) and Justin Green (18:45.84), finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
The Lady Cats, meanwhile, were paced by a sixth-place finish from Ava Pitarro.
“Any time you have an opportunity to get another three-mile race here early in the season, those athletes should be dropping time each week right here at the beginning, especially coming off their very first three-mile race,” Walker coach Will Silk said. “I think we’ll have a lot of our athletes drop time this weekend.”
Live Oak is coming off a solid showing in Episcopal's Round Table Run last week with runners posting 14 personal records and nine season-best efforts.
Jack Earle led the Live Oak boys with a season-best 16:48, while John Dyar turned in a 17:5, also a season best. Brooke Fontenot (20:59) led the Live Oak girls, followed by Ava Forrest (21:2) and Sylvia White (22:05).
“We always preach it doesn’t matter how you run in September, but it is exciting to see good races in September because that just means you’re going to build off of them,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “We’re excited about that, and I think that sets us up pretty well going into our last meet of September, then it’s championship season. I think we’re on the right track.”
Johnson and McLean are looking forward to the competition.
“I think it’s pretty good competition,” Johnson said. “You’ve got Dutchtown in there, St. Michael’s in there, they’re always pretty strong. There are some other teams in there like Archbishop Hannan you don’t get to see very often, so I think it’s going to be a fun little meet. There’s 12 teams going, so it’s going to be our biggest meet of the year. We’re excited to see how we stack up against some of these teams.”
“It should be a good chance for the kids to get some competition,” McLean said. “That’s kind of the fun part of cross country. The training’s not fun day-in and day-out, and it can get a little tiresome and boring. The fun part is when you pack all that into a three-mile race or a two-mile race and go out there and see what you can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.