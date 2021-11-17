It’s fitting two stalwarts for their respective teams this season wrapped up solid seasons to lead parish runners in the Class 5A races at the state cross country meet Tuesday at Northwestern State University.
Denham Springs High’s Hannah Linebaugh had a sixth place finish in the girls race, while Walker’s Jacob Kennedy was 16th in the boys race.
“One of the big themes we were talking about going into the state meet is being consistent and not getting caught up in the hype of it being the state championships and going out and doing something completely different than what’s been working for you,” Walker coach Will Silk said. “We wanted to get good position early on and then the race starts and the mile mark and we go to work. They did an outstanding job with that. Most of our athletes only gained spots and moved up throughout the race. I was really awesome for them.”
The Lady Jackets finished 11th as a team with 336 points.
“I told the girls last year we were fighting tooth and nail to get 11th place, and (Tuesday) we kind of struggled through to 11th place,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “Even though it’s the same finish as last year, recognize the context of it, that you kind of raised the bar of the program.”
Linebaugh, who earlier this season established a school record, finished in 19:07.0.
“She had a good race,” McLean said. “It’s 12:30, middle of the day. It was very dry. I think when the 4A race was finishing up, I heard the announcer say ‘Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.’ I’ve got some bitterness about it. Racing in the middle of the day when that’s not what we do all year long, whether it’s racing at 8 o’clock in the morning or racing at 5 o’clock in the evening … There’s some adjustments that have to happen, so I think we see times that are a lot slower than what they could be.”
“She (Linebaugh) doesn’t go run a fast race by what we’ve done the past month, but she went out there and she held her own and made the race honest from the beginning,” McLean said.
Walker’s Ava Pitarro was 22nd (20:21.4), while teammate Avery Guidry was 25th (20:28.9), helping Walker to a 13th place finish with 357 points.
“When Avery started and tried cross country last year, there was a pretty big gap between her and Ava, but she’s worked very hard, and Ava’s been very supportive of her and really taken Avery under her wing,” Silk said. “They’ve become training partners now, and now they’re finishing 22nd and 25th at the state meet. It’s been really fun to watch them develop.”
Ali Tyler (41st, 21:28.0) and Brooke Fontentot (52nd, 22:04.3) led Live Oak, which finished 12th as a team with 240 points.
Lily Garrett of Ruston (18:08.3) won the girls title, while St. Joseph’s won the team championship with 55 points.
Cayten Zeigler (22:20.8) finished 58th for DSHS, followed by Victoria Durost (84th, 23:29.7), Allie Wilkes (103rd, 24:09.1), Kayleigh Ellis (107th, 24:27.2), Alexus Durost (110th, 24:37.2) and Catherine Duckworth (126th, 25:32.9).
Wilkes ran in place of Chloe Bueche, who was a late scratch with a knee injury.
“You talk about just the turnaround of just at least having the numbers and a bigger push and closing that gap,” McLean said. “I’m really proud of what they were able to do.”
Live Oak’s Sylvia White was 65th (22:40.4), Justice Richardson 71st (23:05.8), Jaelyn Carpenter 130th (25:49.9), Naudia Conradi 147th (27:24.2) and Abigail Hodges 153rd (28:32.2), rounding out the Lady Eagles’ contingent.
Tamara Fonseca (86th, 23:31.5), Madelynn Johnson (116th, 24:59.3), Karissa Englert (131st, 25:50.9), Kate Wilson (140th, 26:28.8) and Addison Amedee (144th, 26:52.4) round out the Walker finishers.
On the boys side, Walker finished 12th in the team standings with 295 points, while Live Oak was 16th with 419 points.
“On the boys side, our goal was to finish in the top 10, and although we were 12th, our guys ran phenomenal,” Silk said. “We were only 12 points out of ninth place today, so we really feel it was a successful meet, and a very successful meet for us this year on the girls and the boys sides.”
Michael Vocke of Jesuit won the individual title in 15:26.8, while Jesuit won the team title with 22 points.
Kennedy’s time of 16:27.4 led the Wildcats, while Tyler Beatty (42nd, 17:18.5), Carson Boyer (74th, 17:59.6), Peyton Levy (96th, 18:33.7), Lawson Borne (101st, 18:42.0), John Austin Bergeron (124th, 19:05.4) and Tyler Cantu (160th, 20:11.3) round out the Walker finishers.
“(Kennedy) really led the way for us, but I was giving him feedback during the race how well his teammates were running at the time,” Silk said. “He was just feeding off of that knowing that he was running hard for his teammates. It fueled him even more.”
Silk said Beatty was able to beat some runners who had beaten him during the season, while Levy, a freshman, gained 45 spots over the last two miles of the race.
Benjamin Cutbirth (63rd, 17:49.9), Devin McLendon (88th, 18:17.6), Luke Pemberton (115th, 18:56.2), Dawson Sampson (117th, 18:57.8), Caleb Browning (128th, 19:09.2), Peyton Parker (129th, 19:11.3) and Will Leonard (151st, 19: 52.6) make up the Live Oak finishers.
