It’s early in the cross country season, but Denham Springs coach Andy McLean said there are a couple of layers which make this season’s Yellow Jacket Dash a bit interesting.
Firstly, there’s the aspect of trying to get back to ‘normal’ in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
“That’s the biggest motivation right now, I guess, is to try just to give some kids some opportunity for normalcy,” McLean said.
The other part is the state meet, which will be held Nov. 15 and 16 at Northwestern State University.
“I know a lot of people who are in the midst of cross country season,” McLean said. “You look at it and you’re like, ‘Man, 10 weeks of racing’, but then once it starts, we’re less than eight weeks away from the state championship. Between the hurricane and everything else that goes on. I mean, this time flies by.
“Of course you want to see progress, but by this point in training, you have to have the bulk of it figured out and down,” McLean said. “There’s still some fine tuning that happens over the last two months, but there’s no way you’re going to get the mileage in that you were supposed to get back in July and August at this point, so it’s all downhill from here from my perspective.”
The girls race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the boys race, at North Park. Fourteen teams are expected to compete in the event, with Albany the only other parish school in the field, which will also include Catholic, Dutchtown, Parkview Baptist, St. Michael, St. Amant, West Feliciana and Woodlawn.
“We’ve got a little bit different course this year with not as many turns that we’re excited about, and hopefully we’ll see a break in the weather,” McLean said earlier this week.
“It will be a good chance to race,” McLean continued. “They’ve got a one-and-a-half mile loop that they’ll do twice. Hopefully they get out there and get to run. We’re excited about hosting it and hope that it will continue to grow.”
Denham Springs ran in Episcopal’s Round Table Run last week, finishing 23rd out of 27 teams on the boys side and 15th out of 22 teams on the girls’ side.
Meanwhile, Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux was eighth (19:22.60) individually.
“We’re just in an unexpected year of growth,” McLean said of the boys team. “Five of my top seven from last year have either graduated or moved, so there’s a lot of kids who are having to step up and figure out race speed and things like that. We’re a very new personality new team.”
Matthew Shaw led DSHS at the Round Table run, finishing 130th with a time of 19:30.75, while Andrew Duckworth was 132nd (19:39.78).
“The regional meet is at Highland, and our number five guy ran an 18:27 last year,” McLean said. “On Saturday, our top guy ran 19:38. That’s not exactly where I expected us to be, but of course some kids have moved away, some just unexpected changes that happened, and so now we’re having to figure this thing out a little bit and I need some guys to step up.”
“The girls don’t have the depth … but they’re more talented this year,” McLean continued. “We’re dealing with some injuries right now. When they can all get on the same page, I think that will be good if we can get that to come around by November. Unfortunately, overall we’re a young team, so we just have to look at this as growth and experience and figure out what it means to race.”
Hannah Linebaugh led the DSHS girls last week, finishing 27th (20:39.45).
“I’m just excited for what’s ahead for her,” McLean said of Linebaugh. “I think she’s going to have a good year. I’m excited about her and what she’s doing."
