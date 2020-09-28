The Denham Springs boys finished second and Walker third in the gold race as part of the St. Thomas Aquinas-Southland Steel Cross Country Invitational on Friday at STA.
Walker’s Jacob Kennedy was fourth (16:49.09), while teammates Tyler Beatty and Joshua Kennedy finished 13th (18:25.12) and 15th (18:32.20), respectively.
Denham Springs was led by Brennan Amato, who finished fifth in 17:00.34, followed by teammates Todd Rodriguez (7th, 17:21.17), Joseph Aycock (10th, 17:44.56), Andrew Duckworth (16th, 18:36.95) and Noah Hood (17th, 18:49.83).
On the girls side, Walker’s Ava Pitarro and Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh continued their strong seasons with top-five finishes in the pink race at the event.
Pitarro finished second in the pink race in 20:05.88, while Linebaugh was fifth (21:03.29).
Dunham’s Riley Ries won the race (19:35.93), while Slidell’s Brooke Legendre was third (20:39.61) and Ashleigh Tassin of St. Louis fourth (21:01.37).
Walker’s Avery Guidry was 13th (22:02.05), Denham Springs’ Chloe Bueche was 14th (22:03.05), while Denham’s Bailey Darbonne was 17th (22:38.57) and teammates Allie Wilkes (23:31.45) and Leah Hoover (23:32.61) finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, helping the Lady Jackets to a third-place finish with 76 points.
St. Louis (47 points) won the girls team title, followed by University High (70), DSHS (76), Slidell (110), Walker in fifth (121), St. Martin’s (130), Northlake Christian (138) and Chalmette (198).
Victoria Durost (27th, 24:18.70), Kierston Wasden (35th, 25:03.45) round out the Denham Springs finishers.
Izzabella Gramling (32nd, 24:48.40), Addison Amedee (41st, 25:32.96), Madelynn Johnston (44th, 25:49.49), Kate Wilson (58th, 28:16.52) and Karissa Englert (29:08.25) round out the Walker contingent.
In the boys gold race, Walker’s Matthew Crawford was 21st (19:01.81), followed by teammates John Austin Bergeron (23rd, 19:21.58), Ryan Reine (19:59.22) and Jonathan Ordoyne (20:56.72).
Preston Saxon (25th, 19:35.39), Brady Vidrine (27th, 19:53.89) and Aidan Calhoun (28th, 19:56.42) round out the Denham Springs finishers.
Dunham (38 points) won the race, followed by DSHS (50), Walker (71), Ascension Catholic (80) and St. Thomas Aquinas (106).
Denham Springs finished sixth in the boys silver race, led by Gregory Crain (25th, 19:46.39). Teammate Carson Watson was 29th in 20:11.78, while Larson Navarre was 31st (20:13.52), Gunter Findley 32nd (20.28.25), Jacob Middlebrook 35th (20:47.87), Matthew Shaw 38th (20:53.26), Ethan Hobbs 45th (21:29.90) and Joseph Marino (22:35.51).
Walker’s finishers were Christian Reese (41st, 21:04.19), Tyler Cantu (21:20.14), Preston Borne (22:32.67) and Tyson Alleman (25:10.20).
University High (38 points) won the boys silver race, followed by Archbishop Shaw (52) and Slidell (60).
