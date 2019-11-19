NATCHITOCHES – Brennan Amato of Denham Springs turned in the top time and finish among participants from Livingston Parish at Tuesday’s Class 5A state boys cross country championship at Northwestern State University.
Amato finished with a time of 16 minutes, 37.7 seconds which was good for 17th place.
Live Oak’s girls put together the best team finish among parish schools, winding up 10th with 318 points. St. Joseph’s Academy won the meet (49) followed by Fontainebleau (93).
Brooke Fontenot led the way for the Lady Eagles in 43rd place (22:04.7) followed by Ava Forrest (22:08.0), Jenna Magee (54th, 22:26.2), Sylvia White (61st, 22:51.8) and Alaina Griffin (113th, 25:44.1).
Live Oak’s boys were 15th and Denham Springs 20th in the boys Class 5A race.
Jack Earle was 34th (17:11.1) to top the Eagles with Devin Mclendon (40th, 17:17.1), Parker Giering (95th, 18:28.2), John Dyar (104th, 18:39.8) and Bryant Jackson (110th, 18:46.7) also contributing to the team’s cause.
The Jackets also picked up points from Cole Slaby (98th, 18:31.9), Joey Aycock (117th, 18:51.8), Noah Hood (125th, 18:58.7) and Gregory Crain (149th, 20:06.3).
Although his team didn’t qualify for the meet, Albany’s Drew Thompson ran individually and turned in a time of 19:03.5 in the Class 3A boys race which would have placed him 50th had the Hornets been in the team competition.
