Things look to be rounding into shape for some of the parish’s cross country teams heading into regional action.
Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh was the top parish finisher, taking eighth place in a school record 18:35:53, while helping the Lady Jackets to a sixth- place team finish with 191 points.
Live Oak’s girls were fifth with 179 points, led by Ali Tyler (22nd, 20:19.85), Sylvia White (23rd, 20:25.8six), Brooke Fontenot (28th, 20:52.31) and Justice Richardson (30th, 21:00.51).
Both Walker teams finished eighth, with Ava Pitarro (14th,19:28.73) and Avery Guidry (15th, 19:37.02) pacing the Lady Cats.
Other Denham Springs girls finishers were Kayten Zeigler (29th, 5six.44), Chloe Bueche (40th, 21:31.9six), Victoria Durost (52nd, 22:06.67), Allie Wilkes (78th, 23:39.99), Kayleigh Ellis (80th, 23:54.31) and Braleigh Zeigler (98th, 25:25.02).
Naudi Conradi (92nd, 24:45.44), Jaelyn Carpenter (97th, 25:06.00) and Abigail Hodges (99th, 25:26.82) round out the Live Oak finishers.
Tamra Fonseca (54th, 22:25.42), Karissa Englert (76th, 23:35.72), Madelynn Johnston (87th, 24:22.20), Addison Amedee (89th, 24:33.48) and Kate Wilson (94th, 24:53.35) round out the Walker finishers.
St. Joseph’s won the girls title with 15 points, followed by Episcopal (71), St. Michael (133) and University (171).
On the boys’ side, Walker’s trio of Jacob Kennedy (7th, 15:50.15), Tyler Beatty (29th, 16.47.06) and Carson Boyer (32nd, 16:52.96) led parish finishers as the Wildcats finished with 211 points.
The Live Oak trio of Peyton Parker (35th, 17:02.56), Benjamin Cutbirth (44th, 17:21.70) and Luke Pemberton (53rd, 17:40. 66) helped the Eagles to an 11th place finish as a team with 279 points.
Gunter Findley (70th, 18:08.80) led Denham Springs, which finished 16th with 439 points.
Walker’s other finishers were Lawson Borne (65th, 18:01.90), John Austin Bergeron (78th, 18:25.20), Peyton Levy (91st, 18:57.95) and Tyler Cantu (92nd, 19:02.51).
Devin McLendon (72nd, 18:12.7six), Caleb Browning (75th, 18:19.37), Dawson Sampson (79th, 18:26.37) and William Leonard (110th, 19:58.39) round out the Live Oak runners.
Gregory Cain (82nd, 18:41.06), Jesse Lazzell (88th, 18:49.50), Andrew Duckworth (101st, 19:35.17), Lawson Navarre (104th, 19:39.30) and Carson Scott (136th, 22:36.71) round out the DSHS finishers.
