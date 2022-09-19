St. Michael the Archangel won the boys title, while Dutchtown captured the girls championship at the Denham Springs High Yellow Jacket Dash at North Park on Saturday.
St. Michael finished with 38 points win its title, while Dutchtown had 71 points in the girls standings, paced by overall winner Isabella Legarth in 19:19.2.
Peyton Bourgeois of St. Amant (16:14.2) won the boys individual title, followed by Cooper Bankston of St. Michael (16:43.4) and Damien Sprouse of Zachary (16:45.4).
Legarth was followed by Ella Willoughby of St. Amant (19:37.3) and Cayden Boudreaux of Albany (20:08.7) in the girls race.
St. Michael was second in the girls standings (92 points), followed by Denham Springs (112).
Live Oak finished fifth in the boys standings (132), while Albany was ninth (279) and Denham Springs 10th (290).
In the girls standings, St. Michael was second (92), Denham Springs third (112), Live Oak sixth (163) and Albany eighth (172).
Live Oak: 14. Ben Cutbirth, 17:39.0; 20. Mason Hutto, 17:49.5; 21. Caleb Browning, 17:55.0; 37. Luke Pemberton, 18:41.9; 45. Micah Montgomery, 19:25.3; 46. Matthew Desrosiers, 19:26.5; 48. Grant Smith, 19.28.3; 62. Joshua Browning, 20:08.0; 64. Gabriel Amorello, 20:20.0; 68. Jackson Root, 20:30.6.
Albany: 36. Nolan McClain, 18:39.3; 40. Antoine Taylor, 18:50.7; 52. Jack DePaula, 19:39.2; 95. Abe Director, 22:59.5; 105. Mason Smith 25:36.3; 109. Derek Moss, 28:42.2; Aidan Owens, 30:09.2.
Denham Springs: 42. Jesse Lazzell, 19:03.7; 51. Carson Scott, 19:34.5; 73. Hunter Steiger, 20:44.6; 79. Keegan Cambre, 21:09.7; 88. David Dunlap, 21:53.8; 92. Samuel Robbins, 22:35.5; 98. Jaelon Carter, 23:23.1; 100. Michael Dunlap, 23:31.2; 101. Hays Tibbetts, 23:34.7; 103. Andrew Wilson, 24:25.8.
Holden: 113. Edward Queen, 30:31.2; 115. Todd Gibson, 37:02.6.
Denham Springs: 18. Catherine Duckworth, 22:49.1; 19. Alexus Durost, 23:01; 21. Kayleigh Ellis, 23:27.3; 26. Victoria Durost, 23:50.7; 28. Harvest Eli, 24:01.3; 44. Fiona Hu, 25:46.7; 50. Malena Saenz, 26:15.9; 52. Bailey Linebaugh, 26.31.0.
Live Oak: 9. Brooke Fontenot, 21:25.4; 10. Sylvia White, 21:39.6; 43. Elizabeth Flurry, 25:39.8; 46. Abigail Hodges, 25:47.2; 59. Elizabeth Cutbirth, 27:44.4; 63: Kylee Robinson, 28:04.5
Albany: 3. Cayden Boudreaux, 20:08.7; 17. Stormy Williams, 22:48.9; 22. Briana Watts, 23:34.9; 65. Amelia Chesney, 28:31.7. 70. Renee Starns, 29:55.4; 86. Ryleigh Thibodeaux, 36:57.7.
Holden: 89. Isabella Norred, 38:13.9.
