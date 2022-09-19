DSHS logo.jpg

St. Michael the Archangel won the boys title, while Dutchtown captured the girls championship at the Denham Springs High Yellow Jacket Dash at North Park on Saturday.

St. Michael finished with 38 points win its title, while Dutchtown had 71 points in the girls standings, paced by overall winner Isabella Legarth in 19:19.2.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.