Because of a set of circumstances that contributed to Live Oak’s girls having to compete without three of its top runners, the Lady Eagles produced a Top 10 finish in Saturday’s Episcopal’s Round Table Run at Highland Road Park.
Led by sophomore Kylie Zeller’s 19th-place showing – tops among area runners – Live Oak finished with 463 points and was eighth overall in a talented field of teams.
Baton Rouge-area teams St. Joseph’s Academy (16) and St. Michael the Archangel (124) paced the top finishers.
“It was a good meet for us considering, three of our varsity runners (Alaina Griffin, Julia Boulton, and Jenna Magee from last year were out this weekend with ACT and injury,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “But it’s a next runner up, as we always have been. We are very excited to have a young core of runners.”
Zeller (20 minutes, 22.15 seconds) just outdistanced teammates Sylvia White (20:51.80) and Brooke Fontenot (21.23.72) – a pair of freshmen who were 36th and 37th, respectively – while Ava Forrest (21.55.62) was 48th.
“We have been focusing on the effort in races, the effort in certain areas of the race, just working on those little things that are going to set us up for success at regional and state meets,” Johnson said. “We know the weather plays a role in race day, so we wanted to do somethings regardless of that.
“We’ve seen some growth with our runners this season,” Johnson said. “We are excited for the freshmen and the new faces. We have a lot of new faces this year, kids who have never ran or raced before like Sylvia, Brooke, Brooklyn Crehan, and Abbey Barbay are going to help us tremendously. The older faces as well like Ava Forrest, and Kylie Zeller, they keep us focused, working hard and striving to be better.”
Denham Springs’ Brennan Amato had the top time (16:41.84) and best finish (22nd) among area runners. Live Oak’s Devin Mclendon (17:21.0) was 39th overall.
Mclendon’s finish helped Live Oak to a 12th place showing in the boys competition with 432 points. Walker (607) was 20th and Denham Springs (775) was 30th.
Catholic High (35) and St. Paul’s (85) topped the field.
Live Oak picked up a Top 100 finish from Parker Giering (17:35.62), while Walker’s Jacob Kennedy (17:57.18) was 72nd and Cole Slaby (19:43.72) of Denham Springs was 76th.
Paced by a 28th-place finish from Ava Pitarro (2:04.72), Walker’s Lady Cats were 17th. They also picked up a Top 100 finish from Kyra Patrick (23:18.22) who was 92nd.
Hannah Linebaugh (25:06.84) was the top finisher for Denham Springs in 133rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.