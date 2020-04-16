It may be the offseason, and the spring sports season was wiped out thanks to the novel coronavirus, but that’s not stopping Live Oak cross country coach Travis Johnson from doing his part to help build the sport.
Johnson will be hosting a virtual coaching clinic Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom, with the theme built around Ben Rosario’s book ‘Tradition Class Pride: Building a Cross Country Dynasty’.
“I wouldn’t call it a clinic per se, but more just open discussion on what people do for their teams,” Johnson said.
“It’s a pretty cool program where everybody can see each other and everybody can give their input and things like that rather than like a Q and A where only one person gets to talk,” Johnson said of Zoom. “It’ll be more open.”
“Most clinics are just, hey, if you can get there face-to-face, so it’s going to be a smaller crowd geographically-wise, so you’re going to have a bunch of people from the same area,” Johnson said. “This way, we’ve got people coming from Texas, from California, Oregon, Arizona, New York, so it’s almost like all over. That’s the good thing about the technology.”
Johnson posted details on the event Monday on Twitter.
“I thought it would just be some East Baton Rouge area, the metro coaches and maybe a couple of others from like Mandeville and Dutchtown and places like that,” Johnson said. “I tagged three people from California and a couple people from Arizona, and then the Georgia Athletic Association was like, ‘hey, can we re-Tweet it? I was like, sure, why not?’, so now it’s all over the place. It was supposed to be real casual, now it’s not.”
But that’s not a bad thing for Johnson, who guided the LOHS boys and girls to a sweep at the parish championships – the fifth straight for both teams. The Live Oak boys finished 15th at the state meet, while the girls were 10th.
“It gives me an opportunity to showcase what we do, but also to see what other people are doing,” Johnson said. “Not that we do anything that’s really mind-blowing, but to see where we’ve been and where we’re going and where we are is a pretty good story.”
Johnson said the event will be limited to 100 people.
“If we get to that number, great,” Johnson said. “If we don’t, even still great because you’re still going to have 30-40 people talking about what makes their program great. It’ll be fun to do, and if it’s successful, maybe we’ll do another one.”
The other part of the equation is the event will allow coaches to tap into each other’s knowledge and helping their programs.
“When else would you get some of the greatest people in distance running in one room without having to pay hundreds of dollars just to be in it, much less the travel money? This is free,” Johnson said.
“What’s the key? How are they consistently great? I think it will be good for everybody, even the older coaches who have been doing it a long time,” Johnson continued. “Maybe they’ll learn something new because things are always changing.”
“I plan to soak in as much as possible just to bring it back to our kids,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.