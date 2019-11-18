Live Oak and Denham Springs will both be represented at the Class 5A LHSAA cross country championship meet Tuesday on the campus of Northwestern State University.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will compete for the Eagles while the Yellow Jackets will only be in the boys’ event.
The Live Oak boys are expected to be led out front by the duo of Devin McLendon and Jack Earle, but the bulk of their points are likely to come from a large group that will try and run and finish close together.
Members of that pack include Parker Giering, Jackson Bryant, Nathan Muralles, John Dyar, and Tommy Sigman.
“Hopefully we can run smart and upset a few people,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “We were supposed to get seventh of eighth at the regional and we ended up getting fifth. So, if we can continue that, Top 10 at the best… Top 12 is our goal.”
Johnson said part of running smart means having the discipline to stay measured in the early stages of the race, saving something in the tank for the brutal second and third miles.
“You can run the first mile super fast and be aiming for a really fast time, but the way the state course is set up, you’re not going to be able to go that fast,” Johnson said. “It’s a strange course. You have to run it smart; you have to make your moves at the opportune moments and pass the people when in counts instead of going out and trying to blaze a trail.”
The Live Oak girls suffered a big blow at the Livingston Parish meet when sophomore Kylie Zeller suffered a foot injury. She encountered discomfort putting pressure on her foot, making it difficult to push off.
Because of that, Zeller has missed the past two races to rest and recover. By the time of the state meet, Zeller’s expected to be able to run.
With Zeller returning alongside Jenna Magee, Sylvia White, Ava Forrest, and Brook Fontenot, Johnson is bullish on his team’s outlook heading into the championship meet.
“Top five, that’s our goal,” Johnson said. “We were projected sixth, I’d like to see us at five. If we have Kylie (Zeller) back that will help us a lot. And they don’t have to run PRs to get it, they just have to run smart to get into the top five. That’d be the best finish for Live Oak girls ever.”
Denham Springs will be represented by Cole Slaby, Joey Aycock, Noah Hood, Brady Vidrine, and Brennan Amato, the latter who won the parish meet with a 16:22.23.
DSHS coach Andy McLean believes his Yellow Jackets can place well if they do something, they have yet to do all season: run their best race at the same time.
“If everybody runs their best race on Tuesday, then we should do really well,” he said. “It’s just been a matter of having all five guys line up and have a good race. I haven’t had everybody run a sub-18 on the same day. That’s a really important sticking point for us, having everybody be all in and all together.”
Cornett leads Maurepas in Class B meet
Jackson Cornett’s 62nd place (24:03.2) topped the individual finishers for Maurpas in Monday’s Class B state cross country championships at Northwestern State.
The Wolves, who were 20th, also had Connor Williams (109th, 23:55.5), Kade Thacker (124th, 25:38.4), Kameron Aime (128th, 27.19.0), Bryce Felps (135th, 27:52.5) and Karson Thacker (138th, 30:45.7).
Madelyn Aime (60th, 26:33.4) was the lone runner for Maurepas’ girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.