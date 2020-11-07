The boys and girls cross country teams from Live Oak and Denham Springs High and individuals from Walker qualified for the Class 5A state meet based on finishes in the Region II meet held Saturday at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge.
The top eight teams qualify for the state meet, while the top 25 individuals advance to state, which will be held Nov. 17 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Live Oak’s girls finished fourth in the team standings (138 points), while Denham Springs was 7th (174 points) and Walker 10th (232 points).
On the boys side, Denham Springs was sixth in the team standings with 192 points, while Live Oak was eighth (231) and Walker 12th (305).
Walker’s Ava Pitarro was the parish’s top individual finisher for the girls, taking 10th in 19:30.07, while teammate Avery Guidry was 16th (20:05.13).
Live Oak’s Sylvia White was 18th (20:09.02), while Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh was 20th (20:20.97) and Live Oak’s Brooke Fontenot 22nd (20:31.49).
Live Oak’s Eva Forrest was 26th (20:50.64), while teammate Ali Tyler was 30th (21:05.90), Rylie Weber (43rd, 22:17.14), Abbey Barbay (70th, 24:21.48) and Naudia Conradi (82nd, 26:02.56).
Denham Springs’ Michael Rodriguez was the top boys finisher from Livingston Parish to make the state meet, taking 11th in 16:12.00, while teammate Brennan Amato was 14th (16:14.65) and Walker’s Jacob Kennedy was 17th (16:24.73).
Catholic won the boys team title with 31 points, while St. Joseph’s had 15 points to take the girls championship.
Other finishers for the Denham Springs boys were Joseph Aycock (40th, 17:24.64), Noah Hood (57th, 17:51.36), Gregory Crain (71st, 18:27.35), Preston Saxon (81st, 19:10.27) and Brady Vidrine (89th, 19:39.81).
Denham Springs’ girls finishers include Chole Bueche (35th, 21:42.87), Leah Hoover (36th, 21:52.93), Bailey Darbonne (41st, 22:11.08), Allie Wilkes (46th, 22:45.35) and Kierston Wasden (23:20.04).
Live Oak’s boys finishers were Peyton Parker (30th, 17:09.83), Thomas Sigman (41st, 17:29.39), John Dyar (42nd, 17:29.72), Devin McLendon (56th, 17:47.12), Grant Smith (62nd, 18:06.92), Benjamin Cutbirth (68th, 18:18.53) and Mason Hutto (73rd, 18:39.58).
Madelynn Johnston (66th, 24:09.55), Addison Amedee (69th, 24:19.07), Karissa Englert (77th, 24:53.38), Izzabella Gramling (80th, 25:16.09) and Julia Rose Walker (26:10.44) round out the Walker girls contingent.
Justin Green (59th, 17:54.78), Tyler Beatty (65th, 18:12.29), Joshua Kennedy (78th, 18:57.07), Matthew Crawford (88th, 19:39.41), Ryan Reine (91st, 19:46.74) and John Austin Bergeron (96th, 20:09.52) round out the Walker boys finishers.
