When it comes to the Livingston Parish Cross Country Meet, the main question is can Live Oak do it again?
Live Oak has captured the past five parish titles for boys and girls and will look to keep the streak alive at this year’s meet, which begins with the girls race at 4 p.m. Thursday at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker. The boys race will follow at 4:40 p.m.
“As far as the kids go, it’s almost like it’s expected for them,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “They put it on themselves, but I don’t know. Yeah, there’s pressure and you don’t want to be that team to lose it, but all things come to an end, I guess, but the kids really challenge each other and they mention it a lot. I guess there’s a little bit of pressure, but at the same time, you just go out there and have fun and whatever happens, happens.”
The Eagles come into the meet after sweeping the team titles at the Scotlandville meet on Saturday. In that meet, Live Oak’s John Dyar finished second (17:06.27) behind East Ascension’s Cameron Bourgeois (15:52.81), while Live Oak’s Thomas Sigman (17:24.75) was fourth. Live Oak’s Benjamin Cutbirth (17:39.17) finished seventh, while teammates Caleb Browning (17:53.14), Mason Hutto (18:14.13) and Luke Pemberton (18:29.69) were ninth, 10th and 12th, respectively. Peyton Parker was 23rd (20:01.46) for the Eagles.
Cutbirth, Hutto, Pemberton and Browning are freshmen.
“We there would be Johnny (Dyar), and we knew there would be Devin (McLendon) and we knew there would be Jack (Earle), but these freshmen really came out of nowhere to surprise us,” Johnson said. “So just seeing how they’re progressing each week is kind of inspiring – a bunch of kids, they’re 14 maybe 15 years old. They’ve run cross country at the junior high level, but this is a different monster, so to speak. It’s fun to watch, and I think they’ve come together and they push each other and they run for each other.”
On the girls side, Live Oak has the past two individual champions in Kylie Zeller and Sylvia White, while Brooke Fontenot won the individual title at the Scotlandville meet in 19:23.40. Teammate Ava Forrest (20:02.62) was third. Live Oak’s Ali Tyler was fifth (20:18.58), while White was sixth (20:34.82) and Rylie Weber ninth (21:34.31).
“Even though they’re very inexperienced in terms of racing, they just get it,” Johnson said. “They push each other and run for each other. They’re not sneaking up on anybody. It’s not going to be like a surprise. The first year they won it was a surprise. We didn’t really expect that. For it to happen five years in a row is kind of just like, ‘Well, what the heck.’”
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux and Walker’s Ava Pittaro also figure to be in the mix for the girls individual title, with Boudreaux taking fourth in the girls race in 19:04.81 at the St. Thomas Aquinas-Rollette Chiropractic Meet on Saturday, while Pitarro was seventh (19:27.45).
“Our kids have been improving a lot, and that’s a good thing going into the parish meet and getting closer to regionals,” Walker coach Will Silk said. “Their improvement over the last three weeks is going to make the parish meet this week very exciting.
“Ava’s been running fantastic and working hard had dropping her times,” Silk continued. “She’ll definitely be in the mix with that front group on Thursday.”
Walker’s Jacob Kennedy finished 10th in the boys race (16:31.06) at the STA meet as the Wildcats collected 233 points in the team standings.
Walker’s Justin Green was 38th in 17:39. 67, while Tyler Beatty was 55th (18:10.30), Joshua Kennedy was 76th (18:41.73), Matthew Crawford 85th (19:01.71), John Austin Bergeron 92nd (19:12.46) and Ryan Reine 100th (19:24.01).
“I feel like on the boys side, we’re really starting to jell as a team right now,” Silk said, while noting depth will likely play a part in where teams finish. “With the improvement they’ve made over the last few weeks, I feel like we’re going to be able to compete a lot better with Live Oak and Denham Springs this week. It’s going to definitely be an exciting boys race to watch. Jacob Kennedy’s been kind of our lead guy, and he’s been doing a phenomenal job dropping his time and competing well. Our senior, Justin Green, is finally rounding into shape and had had a huge improvement this last week. I’m looking for some of these guys to really step up and contribute that maybe haven’t been doing so early on.”
It’s a little different for Denham Springs, which hasn’t competed in a meet since the St. Joseph’s Invitational on Oct. 3.
“In some ways it puts us a little bit in the dark of kind of knowing where our progress is because you see a lot of tune-up that happens from September into October, especially the middle of October as you get into championship season,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “I know Live Oak had a big race where they went and won at Scotlandville and saw a lot of improvements. You try to encourage and remind your kids, ‘remember, we haven’t raced for a couple of weeks’. We’ve continued to put the mileage in and continued to do the speed work that’s normally a part of our routine, and we have made progress, and so the biggest challenge for us leading up to this race is the mental part.”
At the St. Joseph’s meet, Brennan Amato, the defending parish boys champion, was 38th in 16:34.25, followed by DSHS teammate Todd Rodriguez (16:52.18). On the girls side, Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh was 52nd (20:30.88), while teammate Chloe Bueche was 55th (20:34.40).
“I think my top two girls (Linebaugh and Bueche) can go break 20 minutes, and I’m ready for my No. 2 guy, Mike Rodriguez, to go run with Brennan,” McLean said. “I think Mike’s first year, he’s always seemed like he has energy left over at the end of the meets so far this season. I need them to believe more than anything that they’re capable of going out and racing faster than what they did at Highland a couple of weeks ago.”
“Hopefully we can make it a challenge,” McLean said. “I think that’s the goal for us right now.”
