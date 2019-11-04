Despite having one of its top runners sidelined by a foot injury, Live Oak’s girls cross country team turned in a fifth-place finish last weekend and qualified for this week’s regional meet.
The Lady Eagles totaled 159 points, trailing meet champion St. Joseph’s Academy (17) and runners-up St. Michael the Archangel (73) at the East Baton Rouge Metro Championships at Highland Road Park.
Walker’s girls were ninth (251) and Denham Springs 10th (259).
The top eight teams qualify for this weekend’s 2-5A Regional Championships at Highland Road Park. Teams can select any seven individuals to run during this event in order to qualify for the state meet in Natchitoches.
Freshman Sylvia White topped Live Oak’s efforts with a 22nd place finish (20:34.18) with teammates Brooke Fontenot placing 31st (20:57.47), Ava Forrest 40th (21:19.66) and Jenna Magee in 42nd (21.34.28).
“Sylvia worked very hard during the race,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “I love her heart and her desire to attack the pace. Time wise it wasn’t her best, but I think she learned a lot and raced her best race at Metro.”
Brooklyn Crehan (78th, 24:01.09) and Alaina Griffin (79th, 24:03.53) also bolstered the team’s finish for Live Oak, who was without sophomore Kylie Zeller who was nursing a foot injury.
Ava Pitarro topped Walker’s meet efforts with a 29th place (20:52.56) followed by teammates Kyra Patrick (56th, 22:25.62), Izzy Gramling (81st, 24:06.91), Amber Stroughter (86th, 24;28.47) and Karissa Englers (101st, 25:35.56).\
Leah Hoover (54th, 22:23.09) led the Lady Jackets who also featured Kierston Wasden (68th, 23:24.06), Emily Ellis (69th, 23:25.44), Bailey Darbonne (85th, 24:25.06), Grace Kearley (92nd, 24:47.28) and Faith Mayers (100th, 25:32.41).
Live Oak’s boys (231) were eighth followed by Denham Springs (232) in ninth. Catholic High captured the boys’ crown (21) followed by Episcopal (106).
DSHS’s Brennan Amato was the area’s top finisher in 15th (16:29.81).
The Eagles, who ran without Jack Earle because of a soccer commitment, relied on Devin Mclendon to lead the way with a 21st place finish (16:45.78). John Dyar (58th, 17:46.09), Parker Giering (60th, 17:50.03), Nathan Muralles (69th, 18:04.97), Jackson Bryant (74th, 18:17.69), Tommy Sigman (85th, 18:36.47), Conner Meir (95th, 18:54.25) and Cameron Meir (97th, 18:54.25) also contributed to the team’s Top 10 finish.
“Devin also did not run his best time, but he ran a great race,” Johnson said. “He made some moves, worked hard when he saw opportunity, and caught a few people at the end. I’m liking where he’s headed.
“On the boys side, the pack did what they needed to do on the back end,” Johnson said. “With the exception of a few, most of our boys are racing for the first year. It’s been a year of learning for them.”
Cole Slaby (17:04.81) and Noah Hood (17:42.03) were 32nd and 56th, respectively, for DSHS.
Walker, which didn’t field a complete team, was led by Carson Boyer’s 57th place showing (17:45.18) and Tyler Beatty’s 80th place (18:31.12).
