OCEAN SPRINGS, MS. – Live Oak’s cross-country teams continued its season across the state’s border and came up with a pair of Top 5 finishes Saturday at the Ocean Springs High (Miss.) Cross Country Invitational.
The Lady Eagles, led by a fifth place showing from Kyle Zeller (17:46.95), finished with 68 points and a runner-up finish to host Ocean Springs (48).
“We had a large number of girls race three miles for the first time this year and they all performed way better than the goals they had set themselves,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “They pushed each other to the limits. Kylie ran smart. She’s been starting races a little too aggressive and it catches her at the end. This time she ran smarter and had her legs under her for the end push.”
Ava Forrest (22:07.11), Sylvia White (22:20.08) and Brooke Fontenot (22:26.61) were all bunched together and were 12th, 13th and 15th, respectively, while Jenna Magee (24:19.31) was 32nd.
Alaina Griffin (25:56.61) and Alexa Payne (26:49.09) rounded out Live Oak’s efforts in 52nd and 66th place, helping the Lady Eagles edge Pass Christian (69) for second place followed by Biloxi (81) in fourth.
Devin Mclendon (17:46.95) turned in a fifth-place finish and Parker Giering (18:29.54) was 14th, helping Live Oak’s boys to an overall showing of fourth place with 116 points.
Host Ocean Springs (32) took top honors followed by Biloxi (83) and St. Patrick’s (99).
“We were very excited about how the boys ran as a pack,” Johnson said. “We finished with a group of boys all within two-three seconds of each other. That was great to see because at the two-mile mark we were out of position. They ran as a group and passed a lot of kids.
“We ran very well and were missing a few key guys,” Johnson said. “The guys who ran, ran their hearts out. To see the group run so hard for each other was inspiring.”
John Dyar’s 22nd place (18:46.19) was just ahead of a group of five teammates that all finished below the 21-minute mark.
Garrett Ferris (39th, 20:01.47) led that group that also included Connor Meier (40th, 20:02.18), Tommy Sigman (42nd, 20:02.61), Cameron Meier (43rd, 20:03.45) and Addison Blackwell (20:03.53).
“Devin went out on a mission and did what we planned,” Johnson said. “He pushed the second mile and put himself in a great spot to run a good time. He’s just off his best time from last year and it’s only the third week of the season.
