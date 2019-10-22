Live Oak is looking to extend its dominance at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships to half a decade.
Last year, the Eagles cross country team put together their most complete performance and locked up their fourth consecutive parish meet championship in both the boys and girls division, winning both the team and individual contests.
“When you put six or seven in the top 10 of any race, it’s a big deal,” said Live Oak coach Travis Johnson. “To put that many kids in the top 10, it’s always impressive, regardless of what meet it is.”
This year’s meet returns Wednesday to Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker on Oct. 23, where the girls will run the three-mile course at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at 4:40 p.m.
A year ago, Live Oak’s boys placed six runners in the top 10, including a first place from senior Nicholas Broderick where he beat his personal record by 10 seconds with a 15:50.95. Devin Mclendon (17:08.84), Parker Giering (17:32.63), John Wells (17:32.87), and John Dyar (17:41.22) all finished inside the top 10 as well.
The girl’s team won behind the 1-2 finish from Kylie Zeller (18:44.46) and Jenna Magee (19:53.31) along with the fourth-through-eighth finishes from Kaitlyn Hall (21:27.24), Ava Forest (21:42.72), Rylie Angelle (21:44.75), Avery Gnann (21:45.21), and Alaina Griffin (21:45.72) rounding out the pack.
Johnson said Zeller has encountered plenty of challenges during her sophomore season.
“She’s doing a lot,” Johnson said. “She has club soccer, she’s got cross country, and taking AP classes. She has a lot going on and stresses in her life, but she’s having a good season. Not at the times of last season, but still with the same intensity and effort. But it’s also been the hottest year for cross country. So, once the temperatures drop, she’ll be right back where she was.”
Johnson says the strength of his team lies in their ability to race as a pack and capitalize on points, especially the boys.
“That’s what they do,” Johnson said. “We have Devin (McLendon) at 16:30 and Parker (Giering) at 17:20 and then the rest of the team is at 18:20 to 18:40. So they really are running with five of them together. And usually if one of them steps up, the whole group steps up. And then the girls are kind of the same, they’re going from 20 (seconds) flat to 21, so our five girls cross the finish within a minute of each other. So, the pack is definitely our bread and butter.
“You can’t win anything in this sport by yourself,” Johnson said. “In basketball you can have the best player in the state who can drop 40 points in a game, but in cross country you truly have to have a team. You have to have these people with you.”
Denham Springs finished second in the boys division last year, with Christian Knox (16:32.40) and Brennan Amato (16:40.74) finishing second and third respectively, while Caleb Freyder (17:20.76) finished sixth.
Walker placed third with one runner, Bryson Newman, finishing 10th (17:45.01). In the Wildcats most recent meet in the St. Joseph's Invitational, they were led by Justin Green (18:16.94) and Jacob Kennedy (18:32.53) who were 117th and 126th, respectively.
In the girl’s division, the Eagles posted a sub-20 score of 18, while Denham Springs places second with 59 points and Walker third with 66. The Lady Cats are led this season by promising freshman Ava Pittaro, who was 19th at the recent SJA Invitational.
Walker boys fifth, Lady Jackets eighth in Rollette Invitational
Led by the 11th place showing of Jacob Kennedy, Walker was fifth with 134 points in last weekend's Rollette Chiropractic Invitational hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas in Hammond.
Kennedy (17:37.39) topped the Wildcats' efforts that also included Justin Green (24th, 18:15.75), Ryan Reine (25th, 18:19.55), Tyler Beatty (41st, 18:46.74) and Carson Boyer (42nd, 18:47.66).
Denham Springs was 10th with 238 points. Joey Aycock's 19th place showing (18:04.59) topped the efforts by the Jackets, while Gunter Findley was 66th (19:45.15), Preston Saxon 67th (19:45.52) and Aidan Calhoun 69th (19:57.48).
Albany's Drew Thompson competed individually and placed 20th with a time of 18:06.07 with Hartland Litolff for Holden was 63rd (19:40.22).
Hannah Linebaugh (29th, 22:15.90) finished 29th to pace Denham Springs' girls followed by Kierston Wasden (37th, 22:42.84), Leah Hoover (51st, 23:38.88), Emily Ellis (52nd, 23:39.39) and Bailey Darbonne (55nd, 23:56.47).
Walker's Ava Pittarro topped area finishers in 14th place in a time of 20:59.84 followed by Kyra Patrick (42nd, 23:03.29) and Amber Stroughter (57th, 24:03.84).
Amya Taylor was 39th with a time of 22:54.86 while competing for Albany, which didn't have enough runners to compete for team honors.
