With one meet down, Live Oak cross country coach Travis Johnson is reminding his team, it’s not a sprint at this point in the season.
“It’s still early, so I always tell them it’s not how you run in September, it’s how you run in October and November,” Johnson said. “We don’t feel too bad about anything. We’re on to the next one. The kids got experience. Some of them ran their first race. It’s definitely a build. We were missing a bunch of our frontrunners, so for some of those younger people to get in and get a race on Highland was pretty key for us.”
Live Oak will compete in Episcopal’s Round Table Run on Saturday at Highland Road Park after wrapping up the Bayou Boogie, hosted by St. Michael, on the same course last weekend.
The Live Oak girls finished fourth out of five teams, while the boys were fifth in a six-team field, but Johnson said the main thing was getting back to competition for his team.
“I’m just glad to see meets got to run and they were pretty smooth,” Johnson said. “The kids had a good time. They had fun out there. That’s what it’s all about, so we were just excited to see the kids get out there and get to compete, because they haven’t got to compete since March. You could feel the energy. You could feel everyone was so excited, but everyone was nervous. You haven’t had pre-race jitters in eight months or so. It was a good time.”
Brooke Fontenot led the Live Oak girls with a 10th-place finish (21:28.3), while Ava Forrest was 13th (21:55.3), followed by Ali Tyler (32nd, 25:21.3), Kylee Dunn (36th, 28:47.3) and Brooklyn Crehan (37th, 29:00.3).
John Dyar led the Live Oak boys with a 19th-place finish (18:01.3), while Peyton Parker was 21st (18:20.4), followed by Tommy Sigman (23rd, 18:29.3), Devin McLendon (25th, 18:30.2), Caleb Browning (44th, 20:35.4), Luke Pemberton (45th, 21:01.3) and Corey Lovett (46th, 21:48.3).
“A lot of our kids are new,” Johnson said. “We have 40 kids, and more than half of them have never run a race, so it was a very new experience for a lot of them, but they had a good time …”
Right now, Johnson said it’s about building for what lies ahead this season.
“It’s still early in the season, so we’re still building up our volume and getting kids ready to actually train,” Johnson said. “You run to get in shape, and then you get in shape to train, and then you train to race, so we’re still getting in shape to train at this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.