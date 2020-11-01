Live Oak’s teams posted a pair of top-five finishes while a number of parish runners put in solid individual performances in the Baton Rouge Metro Championship Cross Country Meet at Highland Road Park on Saturday.
Live Oak’s girls finished fourth in the team standings with 158 points behind meet winner St. Joseph’s (24), Episcopal (64) and St. Michael (103).
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux was the top finisher among parish runners, taking eighth in 19:00.2 on the three-mile course.
Walker’s Ava Pitarro was 11th (19:12.44), helping the Lady Cats to a 10th-place finish with 213 points.
Pitarro was followed by teammates Avery Guidry (25th, 20:25.18), Madelynn Johnston (72nd, 23:53.04), Addison Amedee (73rd, 24:00.75), Izzabella Gramling (75th, 24:08.11), Karissa Englert (87th, 25:14.65) and Kyra Patrick (97th, 26:52.71).
Brooke Fontenot paced Live Oak, finishing 19th (20:04.32), followed by teammates Eva Forrest (33rd, 20:53.48), Sylvia White (34th, 20:54.17), Ali Tyler (38th, 21:12.39), Rylie Weber (54th, 22:35.18), Abbey Barbay (80th, 24:21.52) and Naudia Conradi (26:34.84).
The Denham Springs girls didn’t compile a team score as Chloe Bueche finished 37th (21:09.28), Bailey Darbonne was 39th (21:28.19), Allie Wilkes 46th (22.08.37) and Kierston Wasden 64th (23:18.17).
Albany’s Emma Fuller was 62nd (23:10.42), while Rylie McDonald was 106th (34:32.50).
St. Joseph’s Sophie Martin won the girls title in 18:02.66.
On the boys side, Live Oak was fifth with 159 points, trailing Catholic (26), Zachary (73), St. Michael (116) and Dunham (131).
Jack Earle led the Eagles, finishing 23rd in 16:42.46, followed by teammates Thomas Sigman (31st, 17:00.18), Devin McLendon (33rd, 17:04.40), Peyton Parker (35th, 17:05.92), John Dyar (37th, 17:07.58), Benjamin Cutbirth (61st, 17:49.46) and Caleb Browning (18:20.77).
Walker was 11th in the team standings with 295 points, led by Jacob Kennedy, who finished 14th in 16:27.37.
Walker’s Tyler Beatty was 57th (17:36.76), followed by Justin Green (69th, 18:15.98), Joshua Kennedy (77th, 18:37.41), Matthew Crawford (84th, 19:02.43), John Austin Bergeron (92nd, 19:19.24) and Lawson Borne (19:28.92).
The Denham Springs boys finished 15th in the team standings with 390 points, led by Noah Hood (68th, 18:13.23), Preston Saxon (75th, 18:27.05), Brady Vidrine (82nd, 19:00.81), Aidan Calhoun (88th, 19:09.46) and Andrew Duckworth (19:11.84).
Catholic’s Daniel Sullivan won the boys race in 15:25.40.
