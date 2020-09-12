The Live Oak cross country team turned in a solid performance at Episcopal's Round Table Run on Saturday, with runners posting 14 personal records and nine season-best efforts.
Jack Earle led the Live Oak boys with a season-best 16:48, while John Dyar turned in a 17:5, also a season best.
Peyton Parker (18:06), Devin McLendon (18:4), Tommy Sigman (19:37), Caleb Browning (19:38) and Benjamin Cutbirth (19:46) paced the Eagles, followed by Mason Hutto (20:53), Dawson Sampson (21:43), Grant Smith (21:36), Jackson Root (21:37) and Will Leonard (22:41) and David Cutbirth (27:45).
Brooke Fontenot (20:59) led the Live Oak girls, followed by Ava Forrest (21:2) and Sylvia White (22:05).
Kylie Zeller (23:19), Rylie Weber (24:01), Ali Tyler (24:2), Abbey Barbay (24:36), Kylee Dunn (27:29), Abbey Payne (27:45), Angelle Coffey (29:3) and Londyn Broderick (32:39) rounded out the Live Oak finishers.
