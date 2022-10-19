The location of the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship has changed, but the athletes expected to be vying for championships hasn’t.
This year’s event will move to Denham Springs’ North Park, moving from the event’s longtime home, Walker’s Sidney Hutchinson Park.
“It’s similar in the sense that Sidney Hutchinson is a mile-and-a-half loop, even with the changes that have happened over the last five years,” Denham Springs coach Andy McLean said. “North Park will offer a similar setup in the sense of you’ve got two mile-and-a-half loops for the high school race, and so you really know where you’re at the halfway point and know exactly what to expect in the second half of the race because you just ran it.”
The high school girls race begins at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, followed by the boys high school race at 3:50 p.m.
Junior high girls will race at 4:30 p.m., with boys at 5 p.m. The elementary girls race is set for 5:25 p.m., with the elementary boys at 5:40 p.m. and the JV elementary boys and girls race at 5:55 p.m.
McLean said Walker is the favorite in both of the high school races, something Wildcats coach Matthew Edwards is fine with, but he also knows meets can sometimes be unpredictable.
“That makes me happy, but I never take anything for granted,” he said. “I’ve been doing this too long. It doesn’t take much for somebody to have a bad day … and for somebody to have a bad day and then somebody else to have a really good day.”
“That makes me happy that people think that (Walker can sweep the titles), and in my heart, I believe it,” Edwards continued. “I absolutely believe that we can go win that thing on both sides.”
The Denham Springs girls won a tiebreaker with Live Oak last season to claim the team title, and the Lady Jackets enter the parish meet with four runners – Lexi Durost, Cate Duckworth, Victoria Durost and Kayleigh Ellis -- coming in under 22 minutes.
“The girls have been strong in the sense of a lot of their races, they’ve been around a minute in their gaps from runner one to runner five,” McLean said. “You want to have all five together on the same day. You can always have an off day with your runners.”
McLean noted the Lady Jackets also don’t have Hannah Linebaugh, last year’s parish runner-up, who signed with Southeastern Louisiana University.
“When you transition going from a meet at Highland, where you might have 35 teams, those three minutes that Hannah shaves off for us between where our top runner is now and where she was last year is huge,” McLean said. “It’s big this year too, but it’s different in the sense of you don’t have as many runners, so the spots vary differently. We’ve had several meets where you might lose to a team with 30 teams in the race, but then if there’s only four teams in the race, it changes everything because a gap of three minutes that only has two runners come across isn’t much, whereas if you did that at Highland, you’d have 100-plus runners in that three-minute gap. It’s a different type of racing.”
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux is the reigning two-time individual girls champion. Coach Brentney Carroll said she reduced the team’s schedule this season, and her runners are progressing well heading into the parish meet.
“I think she’s looking pretty good right now,” Carroll said. “We’re focused on the parish meet, but not as big as the regional and state meet. We want to make sure she’s where she needs to be for those two meets. Parish is just another mee that we have to get through to get to the ones that we truly want to focus on.”
Carroll said this will be the first time Albany has had a ‘maxed out’ team compete at the parish meet.
Walker’s girls are led by Avery Guidry, who finished third in last season’s race, and Ava Pitarro, who finished ninth at the parish meet last year following a runner-up finish two years ago.
“Avery and Ava are both running well,” Edwards said. “They are the emotional, the mental and the work ethic leaders that we have on the girls’ side, but some of our younger girls, they’re stepping up big time.”
Edwards mentioned Candilynn Vega, Tamara Fonseca and Addison Owen as some of those younger runners who have shown improvement this season.
Seniors Brooke Fontenot and Sylvia White lead the Live Oak girls team.
Walker won the boys team title last season and returns Jacob Kennedy, last year’s individual champion, and Peyton Levy.
Edwards also said Lawson Borne, John Austin Bergeron and Carson Boyer have been solid for the Wildcats this season.
“They’re all running strong right now, and they are constantly, constantly pushing each other, not only in meets, but also in practices,” Edwards said. “That’s just an amazing thing to witness, and the fact that they have that strength and that solidarity amongst them to be able to do that is impressive.”
“The biggest thing they do is they keep each other in check,” Edwards said. “That helps with no matter what meet we’re going into, because really, when we go to meets, yeah, they’re looking at other people they’re going to compete with, but what they’re really trying to do is compete with one another, and that’s what pushes them to do what they’re doing …”
McLean said the DSHS boys team is still trying to figure things out this season, led by Connor Lazzell.
“We’re just a different team where we don’t have a senior in our top seven,” McLean said. “They’re a little bit younger, a little less experienced, and we’re just trying to transition from what we do in a practice to what we do in a race. That’s the biggest challenge on the boys side, and really trying to figure out how to race three miles and using every race for experience.”
Carroll said Albany is in a similar situation with its boys team with Antoine Taylor and Nolan McClain leading the group, while freshman Jack DePaula improving as he’s learning how to run the three-mile races.
“They’re very, very young, and some of them are older, but they’re still learning, ‘OK. This is what I’ve got to run this three-mile. It’s no longer a two-mile.’”
Ben Cutbirth and Caleb Browning lead the Live Oak boys team.
McLean said the boys race could be interesting.
“Live Oak doesn’t have the top-heavy part of Walker, but they’ve got guys who their top five is running under 18 or 19,” McLean said. “I’m telling my guys, they’re getting all five of their guys in before our first guy comes through. We’ve got to be more competitive in being able to run this race. I think when you start to look where it falls out between us and Albany, it’s going to be interesting because it could come down to every little spot for the third spot.”
