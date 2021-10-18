Some parish cross country athletes turned in solid efforts heading into Thursday’s Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
At the St. Thomas Aquinas Rollette Chiropractic Invitational, Denham Springs’s Hannah Linebaugh continued her solid season, finishing third with a time of 19:15.24.
Meanwhile, all eight runners from Walker who competed in the Watson High School (Miss.) meet recorded personal bests in the 5K races.
STA ROLLETTE CHIROPRACTIC INVITATIONAL
Denham’s Kayten Zeigler finished 22nd (21:16.62), Chloe Bueche 23rd (21:19.06) and Victoria Durost 29th (22:09.68), helping the Lady Jackets finish sixth as a team with 132 points.
Kayleigh Ellis (69th, 24:30.02), Alexus Durost (72nd, 24:40.55), Emilee Lambert (81st, 25:06.27), Braleigh Zeigler (83rd, 25:15.00) and Sadie Dufrene (90th, 25:42.82) round out the DSHS finishers.
Albany’s girls were led by Morgan Crain, who finished 42nd in a time of 22:21. 61.
Kayla Lanassa of Albany was 84th (25:15.87), Amelia Chesney finished 104th (28:42.06) and Renee Starns 105th (28:47.70).
Fontainebleau’s Brooke Spalitta won the girls title (18: 56.40), while Mandeville took the team title with 45 points.
Albany’s Antoine Taylor led the parish finishers on the boys’ side, placing 37th (18:04.18) as the Hornets placed 15th as a team with 390 points.
Nolan McClain was 55th for the Hornets (18:55.69), followed by Mason Smith (121st, 22:09.39), Abe Director (123rd, 22:14.65), Derek Moss (133rd, 26:57.16) and Aidan Owens (134th, 28:08.56).
DSHS finished 10th as a team with 269 points.
Mandeville won the boys title with 44 points, paced by winner Nathan Fontan (15:19.18).
Denham’s Gunter Findley was 49th (18:22.47), followed by teammates Gregory Crain (53rd, 18:51.52), Andrew Duckworth (54th, 18:51.81), Matthew Shaw (71st, 19:18.47), Jesse Lazzell (75th, 19:30.49), Carson Scott (110th, 21:21.19), Ethan Hobbs (112th, 21:27.98) and Michael Dunlap 120th (21:50.13).
WATSON HIGH SCHOOL (MISS.) MEET
Both Walker teams competed in the Gold race, with Ava Pitarro leading a trio of WHS girls competitors finishing 15th (19:42.56). Avery Guidry was 28th (20:21.85), while Tamara Fonseca was 93rd (23:01.45).
Jacob Kennedy led the Walker boys, finishing 26th (16:41.49), while Tyler Beatty was 59th (17:37.14).
Lawson Borne finished 112th (18:39.38), Peyton Levey was 117th (18:48.10) and John Austin Bergeron 120th (18:54.01).
