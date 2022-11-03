Girls cross country teams from Walker, Denham Springs and Live Oak and boys teams from Walker and Live Oak, along with several individuals, earned spots at the state meet based on their finishes at the Division I Region II meet held Thursday at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge.

The top eight teams and top 25 individuals advance to the state meet, which will be held Nov. 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

