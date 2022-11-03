Girls cross country teams from Walker, Denham Springs and Live Oak and boys teams from Walker and Live Oak, along with several individuals, earned spots at the state meet based on their finishes at the Division I Region II meet held Thursday at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge.
The top eight teams and top 25 individuals advance to the state meet, which will be held Nov. 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
On the girls side, Walker finished third in the team standings with 106 points, while Denham Springs was sixth (161) and Live Oak eighth (231).
For the boys, Walker was third in the team standings (104 points), while Live Oak was eighth with 211. Denham Springs was 15th with 433 points.
St. Joseph’s won the girls team title with 19 points, followed by Dutchtown with 98. Catholic High captured the boys team title with 30 points, while Zachary was second with 91.
Livingston Parish meet champion Jacob Kennedy of Walker was the top parish finisher, placing second in a time of 15:47.47, while teammates Lawson Borne (20th, 17:17.20); Peyton Levy (23rd, 17:29.55) also earned berths in the state meet.
Live Oak’s Benjamin Cutbirth was 22nd in 17:22.19.
Walker’s Ava Pitarro finished 13th (20:05.90) to earn a spot at the state meet, along with teammates Candilynn Vega (18th, 20:42.68), Avery Guidry (22nd, 21:16.61) and Tamara Fonseca (25th, 21:29.12).
Brooke Fontenot, who missed the parish meet with a stress fracture in her leg, finished 12th (20:00.34) and Sylvia White finished 17th (20:40.68) to pace the Live Oak girls, while Alexus Durost led the DSHS girls, finishing 24th in 21:22.55.
The remainder of Walker’s boys contingent included: Jordan Robinson (29th, 17:45.46); Carson Boyer (30th, 17:45.56); John Austin Bergeron (35th, 17:51.66) and Samuel Cifreo (18:04.56).
Walker’s girls finishers also included: Addison Owen (29th, 21:55.78); Karissa Englert (51st, 23:34.22) and Kate Wilson (70th, 25:10.27).
Live Oak’s remaining boys finishers included: Caleb Browning (39th, 17:58.05); Mason Hutto (47th, 18:17.03); Grant Smith (49th, 18:19.66); Luke Pemberton (54th, 18:32.89); Jackson Root (73rd, 19:42.99) and Micah Montgomery (74th, 19:43.14).
Live Oak’s remaining girls finishers included: Elizabeth Flurry (52nd, 23:40.14); Abigail Hodges (77th, 25:42.96), Kylee Robison (81st, 25:57.40) and Elizabeth Cutbirth (98th, 29:33.41).
The remaining DSHS girls finishers included: Kayleigh Ellis (27th, 21:53.30); Catherine Duckworth (37th, 22:03.82); Harvest Eli (33rd, 22:04.98); Victoria Durost (50th, 32:32.75); Malena Saenz (62nd, 24:28.30) and Bailey Linebaugh (74th, 25:35.57).
Denham Springs’ boys finishers included: Jesse Lazzell (63rd, 19:02.39); Hunter Steiger (84th, 20:40.17); Keegan Cambre (90th, 21:17.79); Carson Scott (100th, 21:52.48); Jaelon Carter (22:07.46) and Michael Dunlap (106th, 23:14.11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.