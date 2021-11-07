Livingston Parish will be well represented at the Class 5A State Cross Country meet on Nov. 16 at Northwestern State University.
Boys teams from Walker and Live Oak and girls teams from Denham Springs High, Live Oak and Walker qualified for the state meet at the Class five A, Region II meet held Saturday at Highland Road Park.
On the girls side, Denham Springs placed fifth (153 points) as a team, while Live Oak was sixth, (176) and Walker eighth (199).
Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh was the top parish finisher in the girls race, finishing seventh while improving on her school record with a time of 18:24.82.
Ava Pitarro (11th, 18:51.61) and Avery Guidry (14th, 19:16.56) led the Walker finishers.
Sylvia White (16th, 19:46.25) and Ali Tyler (22nd, 19:56.33) led Live Oak.
Kayten Zeigler (28th, 20:39.01), Chole Bueche (30th, 20:42.94), Victoria Durost (39th, 21:54.05), Alexus Durost (55th, 22:43.20), Catherine Duckworth (64th, 23:18.76) and Kayleigh Ellis (69th, 23:28.92) round out the DSHS finishers.
Tamara Fonseca (52nd, 22:35.60), Addison Amedee (62nd, 23:16.18), Karissa Englert (74th, 23:44.79), Madelynn Johnston (76th, 24:05.98) and Kate Wilson (79th, 24:21.56) make up the remaining Walker finishers.
Brooke Fontenot (32nd, 20:51.54), Justice Richardson (33rd, 20:58.70), Jaelyn Carpenter (82nd, 24:24.68), Naudia Conradi (83rd, 24:27.76) and Abigail Hodges (92nd, 25.26.33) round out the Live Oak finishers.
St. Joseph’s (15 points) won the girls title, while Mandeville (104) was second. St. Joseph’s Grace Rennhoff (17:54.08) won the individual title.
On the boys side, Walker was fifth (157), Live Oak was seventh (193) and Denham Springs 13th (352).
Walker’s Jacob Kennedy was the top parish finisher, taking 11th in 16.01.52.
Carson Boyer (28th,16:41.80), Tyler Beatty (29th, 16:46.83), Lawson Borne (41st, 17:43.35), Peyton Levy (48th, 17:55.9six), John Austin Bergeron (59th, 18:13.23) and Tyler Cantu (73rd, 18:43.10) were Walkers other finishers.
Live Oak’s group finished in a cluster, led by Peyton Parker (35th, 17:09.85), Benjamin Cutbirth (36th, 17:10.63) and Devin McLendon (39th, 17:33.42). Luke Pemberton was 40th (17:39.79), Dawson Sampson (43rd, 17:47.10), Caleb Browning 46th (17:51.87) and Mason Hutto 63rd (18:21.41).
Denham Springs’ group included Gregory Cain (51st, 18:02.48), Gunter Findley (61st, 18:17.80), Jesse Lazzell (74th, 18:43.76), Lawson Navarre (81st, 19:13.64), Andrew Duckworth (95th, 19:49.64), Ethan Hobbs (102nd, 20:43.57) and Michael Dunlap (106th,21:14.59).
Catholic (32) won the team title, while Zachary’s Caleb Ackman (15:10.08) was the boys individual champion.
