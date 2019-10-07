Episcopal Round Table Run Cross Country Brooke Fontenot
Live Oak's Brooke Fontenot and the Lady Eagles are ranked No. 8 in the Large School girls division this week.

 Morgan Prewitt-Werther | The News

Louisiana High School Coaches Cross Country statewide polls

Boys Large School

1. Catholic-BR (10) 100

2. Ruston 89

3. St. Paul’s 81

4. Mandeville 71

5. Brother Martin 58

6. Jesuit 46

7. Holy Cross 35

8. Zachary 18

9. Airline 19

10. St. Michael 14

Others receiving votes: Belle Chasse, John Curtis

Boys Small School

1. Episcopal (10) 100

2. University 88

3. Erath 78

4. E.D. White 69

5. Menard 63

6. Cedar Creek 50

7. Episcopal of Acadiana 31

8. Country Day 26

9. Newman 23

10. David Thibodeaux 9

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana, Hornbeck

Girls Large School

1. St. Joseph’s (10) 100

2. Vandebilt 86

3. Mandeville 84

4. Mt. Carmel 65

5. St. Michael 60

6. Fontainebleau 55

7. Dominican 39

8. Live Oak 26

9. Dutchtown 17

10. St. Scholastica 12

Others receiving votes: Cabrini, Lusher

Girls Small School

1. Sacred Heart-NO (10) 100

2. McGehee 78

3. Newman 77

4. Episcopal School of Acadiana 71

5. Episcopal 61

6. Menard 53

7. Country Day 32

8. Cedar Creek 29

9. E.D. White 25

10. St. Martin’s 8

Others receiving votes: University, St. Thomas Aquinas

