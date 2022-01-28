Admittedly, Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh didn’t see herself as a college runner when she started her high school career.
Things are a little different now as Linebaugh committed to Southeastern Louisiana University on Thursday, where she’ll be a member of the cross country and track and field teams.
“I was pretty nervous telling them, but I’m really excited about it because I get compete at the college level, and I’m pretty proud of myself,” she said.
Linebaugh wrapped up her senior season of cross country with a sixth-place finish at the state meet in a time of 19:07.0. She finished seventh at the regional meet in a school record 18:24.82.
Those are marks she didn’t think were possible during the first two years of her high school career, but she said a change in her mindset as a junior helped her in establishing the school record.
“If we were to bring in back in freshman year, I never really thought I was going to continue my running career all through high school,” Linebaugh said. “It’s all about the mindset … I was not in the best place freshman and sophomore year, definitely was out of it, less motivated, but I decided to make a comeback my junior year, and I was ready to put it all forth.”
Denham Springs cross country and track coach Andy McLean elaborated on the change in Linebaugh’s approach, especially in her senior season.
“We had a parent of one of our runners ask her, ‘Hannah, what was the biggest difference?’ She said that junior year she was a little more complacent, a little bit more comfortable,” McLean said. “She didn’t really know what it meant to push herself, and then her senior year, she got a whole lot more independence. She pushed herself more. We never had to motivate her for a workout. Her mindset shifted, and she kind of internalized her process a whole lot more. She knew what she had to do. She knew what the times were, and she went out there and did it.”
“You never say, ‘Oh, that kid’s never going to run in college,’” McLean continued. “That’s not how the coach’s mind works, but just to see how much she’s grown over the last year, and just the type of leader she’s become, even if she’s not the most vocal. She goes out there and she shows what needs to be done. She doesn’t gripe about it. She doesn’t complain.”
DSHS assistant coach Cortney Haser said Linebaugh is “self-motivated and dedicated.”
It’s those same traits McLean and Haser said will help Linebaugh at the next level.
“Her independence and being able to go do what she needs to do is probably one of the biggest factors, I think, for a high school athlete transitioning to the college level, especially in our sport,” McLean said. “On the college level, you don’t see a lot of team practices like you do maybe with football or basketball or baseball. There are guys and girls who run for Southeastern who may show up at Walker to get their work in.
“Any event in track, you have got to go out there and get the work in, and Hannah’s one, whether it’s been summer training, or ‘Hey, we’re not going to be able to run tonight because it’s raining. Ya’ll have to go get your run in this morning on your own.’ She constantly does that, so I think that’s going to be a huge part of her being successful.”
Added Haser, who ran in college: “It really separates one from the other to not just always be babied by a coach. She knows what she’s got to do, and she’ll go do it, and she does it when we’re looking and when we’re not looking.”
Linebaugh said she hasn’t visited the Southeastern campus and plans on meeting with Lions coach head coach Corey Mistretta in February, but McLean said she’s talked with assistant coach Clayton O’Callaghan during the recruiting process.
“I think really academic-wise, they have a lot of majors that I’m looking at, especially within business and whatnot,” Linebaugh said. “I’ve talked to a few people around Southeastern who go there, and it just kind of compelled me (that) that’s where I should go. I felt more comfortable with them and all their stuff. Along with sports, I met with Coach O’Callaghan. We talked on the phone, and we had calls every now and then. He just seemed more of my type basically to work with than any other of the coaches (at other schools) that I spoke to.”
While she’ll be headed to another phase of her career at Southeastern next season, Linebaugh said she’s pleased with the role she’s played in helping turn around the DSHS cross country and track programs under McLean’s leadership.
“Honestly, it’s a crazy feeling,” she said. “I never really thought I was going to be up there in the spotlight leading everyone my senior. It’s never something I imagined, but I’m pretty proud of it, and I’m really hoping that everyone can do the same when I’m ready to leave.”
