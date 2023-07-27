Dog Days of Summer Logo 2023
Those looking to support the Denham Springs High cross country and track and field teams have two chances to do so, both on Saturday, August 5.

The school will host the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile fun runs as well as the first Birdies & Spikes Golf Tournament. The run will benefit the school’s cross country and track programs, while the golf tournament will benefit the track program.

