Those looking to support the Denham Springs High cross country and track and field teams have two chances to do so, both on Saturday, August 5.
The school will host the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile fun runs as well as the first Birdies & Spikes Golf Tournament. The run will benefit the school’s cross country and track programs, while the golf tournament will benefit the track program.
“The runs are in the morning, and the golf doesn’t start until 9, so in theory, you really can do both,” DSHS cross country and girls track coach Cortney Haser said, noting she and DSHS assistant cross country coach Jill Matherne were out marking the race course Thursday morning. “We kind of have something for everybody, I guess. Whether you like to run, walk or golf, there’s something for everybody to do. We’re just trying really hard to get our program back in a good spot financially moving forward because with the new facilities, there were a lot of costs with new materials and having the right equipment brought in and everything.”
The cost for the 1-mile run is $30, while the cost for the 5K run/walk is $40. The fee increases to $35 for the 1-mile run and $45 for the 5K after Saturday.
All participants registered by Saturday will receive a T-shirt, while all 5K and 1-mile finishers 14-and-under will receive a custom medal.
T-shirts will be available for those who register after Saturday, July 29, while supplies last.
There are a maximum of 300 spots available for the races.
“If you could sign up beforehand, it makes our lives a lot easier, but we do accept people on race day as well,” Haser said. “I think our numbers look pretty good. I’m expecting we’ll hit over 200 before race day and land somewhere around the 250 range when all’s said and done.”
The run will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Kidz Corner Playground at 979 Government Street in Denham Springs and follow a route along River Road.
Haser said Smoothie King will be on hand, along with jambalaya and drinks from Raising Cane’s.
In the 1-mile race, every runner aged 14-and-under will receive a medal, with additional prizes from Cavalier House Books, Crumbl Cookie and Andy’s Frozen Custard.
In the 5K, age group winners will receive a custom singlet from Varsity Sports, and Chick-fil-a and Smoothie King gift cards will also be available as prizes.
Haser said the DSHS cheerleaders will be cheering racers on and handing out popsicles along the race course.
“These events are so fun because you really do see your community come out and you’ll see people that aren’t really fond of running, but they’re out there to support you,” Haser said.
The golf tournament, which will be held at The Pines at North Park, features a two-man scramble format, and begins at 9 a.m. with an entry fee of $250 with lunch.
“Bruno (DSHS assistant coach Brian Brunson) and I were playing golf together, and they do these little scrambles over at The Pines, and we just started talking to the lady there about it, and she said we could do a fundraiser there, and they would kind of take care of the golf side of it if we get the players out there, so we decided to do it,” DSHS boys track coach Chris Womack said.
Womack said the goal is to get 44 spots for the event, and sponsors and donations are also being sought. Golfers will also be able to sign up the day of the event.
There will be a $500 prize for first place, $250 for second and $150 for third. There are also $100 skins and closest-to-the-hole prizes.
A silent auction will also be available featuring gift certificates to local restaurants, a golf gift pack, gift packs from area businesses, and a golf package from The Pines.
