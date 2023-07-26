Andy McLean

Andy McLean stepped down as Denham Springs High's cross country and boys track and field coach to spend more time with his family.

The coaching staffs for the Denham Springs High cross country and track and field teams will have a different look this season.

Andy McLean, who was part of the programs for the past five seasons, stepped down from his coaching roles as head cross country coach and head boys track coach.

Cortney Haser

Cortney Haser poses with her family after running in the Louisiana Marathon.
Chris Womack

Chris Womack is the new boys track and field coach at Denham Springs High.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.