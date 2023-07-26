The coaching staffs for the Denham Springs High cross country and track and field teams will have a different look this season.
Andy McLean, who was part of the programs for the past five seasons, stepped down from his coaching roles as head cross country coach and head boys track coach.
“I was starting to miss more and more of my kids’ stuff, and the program had gotten really big, and I teach Latin, so I have a full teaching schedule, plus trying to be at home, so I made the decision in March that that would be my last season for the time being,” McLean said, noting he’ll continue to teach at DSHS.
“Having my daughter ask me if I was going to be able to make it to her game was kind of too much,” McLean continued. “Maybe one day I can turn the page and come back, but right now, I want to be available for my family first.”
Cortney Haser will take over as the head cross country coach after being McLean’s assistant for the past three seasons and will also be the head girls track coach, a role she’s held the past two seasons.
Chris Womack will be the head boys track coach.
The goal for Haser is to build on some recent success for DSHS in both cross country and track and field.
The DSHS boys finished second at the parish meet this past season, while the Lady Jackets captured their third straight parish championship in March and have won consecutive district championships.
In cross country, the DSHS girls finished second at the parish meet this past season, while the boys were fourth.
“Our girls’ side has always been pretty strong, but I’d like to see the boys get to match it at some point here,” Haser said. “That’s just going to take some development and growth and stability for a little bit …”
In addition to the program’s success on the track, McLean, a Denham Springs graduate, was instrumental in helping in the planning of the school’s new track facilities, which went into use last season.
“It’s great,” he said. “I think it was kind of a now or never type of situation. I think all the right people were in the right place at the right time to see it happen and see it come through.”
He noted DSHS hosted several track meets in the spring on the elementary, junior high and high school levels, including the Livingston Parish meet and the District 5-5A meets this past season – as well as an AAU meet this summer.
“It’s not possible without the facility there,” McLean said. “I think it highlights the program. I think it helps bridge the past with your current student-athlete body, and it pushes it forward. The laughter or the jokes always around the program was ‘Where’s the track team practice?’ It kind of helped put those at bay, and the same thing for baseball and softball to be on campus now, you’ve got all your athletes in the spring out doing their activities, and I think it creates more of a community within the school and the athletic program as a whole.”
“I’m very grateful that it happened,” McLean said of the new track facilities. “I’m grateful to the school board and Mr. Cecil Harris and Coach (Brett) Beard and the community and (DSHS principal) Mr. (Wes) Howard, for everybody kind of coming in line and being on board for that going forward. (Former DSHS principal) Kelly Jones was the one who hired me, and he was the first one to give me permission to start advocating for whatever it was going to be.”
It's the first time coaching track for Womack, who is the defensive coordinator for the DSHS football team, and he’s hoping that pays dividends for the Yellow Jackets in both sports.
“There are so many good athletes on the football team, they should also run track, so it helps both sports,” Womack said. “Running track makes you faster, and track needs the football players to have the best athletes, so it kind of works together, and I think that’s going to make us successful in both sports.”
The school implemented a summer workout program for track athletes who aren’t involved in a fall sport, which was overseen by Womack and assistant coach Brian Brunson. Womack said the athletes ran once and worked out three times per week.
“We had a real good turnout for it, a real good group of kids,” Womack said. “They’re really excited about track and getting better. It’s amazing the amount of gains they made over these last two months.”
Said Haser: “I’m very excited for Coach Womack to be joining our team. He’s very organized. He’s very structured, and he’s very excited to take on the role. We all are very excited to have him, and I think that we’re going to see a lot of growth and a lot of strength come out of Denham Springs because of it. We’re sad to see Andy go, but we’re excited moving forward to see what the future holds.”
In cross country, Haser and assistant Jill Matherne have been handling workouts this summer. Matherne will also be the girls assistant track and field coach.
“We’re seeing some exciting things moving forward,” Haser said, noting the team begins camp on Monday.
“The girls cross country team has had a little more success than the boys since I’ve been there, and last year was developmental, and this year I’m hoping to be moving in the right track up,” Haser said. “I have a lot of new faces and new potential, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Meanwhile, McLean reflected on his time coaching at DSHS.
“The goal was to build it up and to get the resources that it needed to be able to compete, and not just compete with our peers and everyone, but to give our kids the opportunity to succeed,” McLean said. “I know that there’s kids and programs everywhere that train and compete without a track or without necessary things, but I think having a track and having the throws and jumps – having all of those resources available puts you in the best position possible for your kids – not just at the high school level, but to help them open a door for the next level, if that’s something they want to pursue. Coach Beard’s comment was always to leave it better than you found it, and I think I can rest with that that we moved it forward and made progress.”
