A trio of Livingston Parish runners posted top 20 finishes in the St. Joseph’s Cross Country Invitational held Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux continued her strong season, placing sixth with a time of 19 minutes, 22.21 seconds, while Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh was 16th (20:00.17) and Walker’s Ava Pitarro was 20th (20:04.38).
Walker’s Avery Guidry was 23rd (20:31.07), while Sylvia White was the top finisher for Live Oak (68th, 21:58.97).
St. Joseph’s (64 points) won the girls race, while Walker finished 19th (493), while Denham Springs was 22nd (518). Ruston’s Lily Garrett (18:33.42) was the individual champion.
Also for Denham Springs, Chloe Bueche was 95th (22:47.23), followed by Kayten Zeigler (123rd, 23:41.59), Victoria Durost (167th, 25:27.77), Catherine Duckworth (178th, 25:51.00), and Braleigh Zeigler (192nd, 27:02.24).
Walker’s finishers were Tamara Fonseca (155th, 24:52.03), Karissa Englert (173rd, 25:34.24), Madelynn Johnston (183rd, 26:04.69), Izzabella Gramling (198th, 27:35.47) and Addison Amedee (199th, 27:39.70).
Justice Richardson (101st, 23:04.46), Brooke Fontenot (102nd, 23:06.59) and Ali Tyler (109th, 23:20.07) round out Live Oak’s finishers.
On the boys side, Walker was 14th as a team with 379 points, while Live Oak was 24th (624 points) and Denham Springs 32nd (898). Catholic of Baton Rouge won the team title with 78 points, while Caleb Babineaux of Ruston won the individual title in 15:56.17.
Walker’s contingent featured Jacob Kennedy (31st, 17:07.39), Carson Boyer (46th, 17:27.80), Tyler Beatty (56th, 17:42.79), John Austin Bergeron (117th, 19:02.01), Peyton Levy (136th, 19:20.55), Lawson Borne (143rd, 19:28.43) and Tyler Cantu (182nd, 20:29.66).
For Live Oak, Benjamin Cutbirth was 107th (18:50.65), Peyton Parker 108th (18:53.55), Caleb Browning (121st, 19:06:65), Mason Hutto (144th, 19:29.23), Devin McLendon (154th, 19:50.71), William Leonard (183rd, 20:30.49) and Luke Pemberton (191st, 20:47.39).
Gregory Cain (137th, 19:21.06) led DSHS, followed by Andrew Duckworth (148th, 19:40.04), Gunter Findley (194th, 20:50.10), Lawson Navarre (208th, 21:25.76), Carson Scott (227th, 22:51.97) and Ethan Hobbs (228th, 22:53.08).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.