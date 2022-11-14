Walker’s cross country teams swept the Livingston Parish championships last month and closed out the season with solid finishes at the Division I state meet Monday at Northwestern State University.
Walker’s girls finished seventh with 283 points and the boys ninth with 306 points.
Parish champion Jacob Kennedy led Walker’s boys with a 15th-place finish in 15:58.4.
Live Oak’s boys finished 19th with 517 points, led by Mason Hutto, who finished 89th in 17:49.5.
The Denham Springs girls were 15th with 420 points and Live Oak 20th with 508.
“I think they did well,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “A couple of girls didn’t necessarily finish as strong as they would have liked but just kind of battling some issues over the last couple of weeks. Some seasons its an issue of survival just trying to get through a long season. I told them of course we didn’t have Hannah (Linebaugh) and they should still be proud of what they were able to do.”
“When you see 15th out of 24 teams, that can be a little discouraging in some ways, but got to remind them that these are the 24 teams that qualified,” McLean continued. “First, you got through the qualifier, then you battled the elements today. It was cool, around 44 degrees, I think, at race time, and a little bit of a breeze, which honestly isn’t terrible racing conditions. The ground wasn’t wet. It was soft. I think the biggest challenge for south Louisiana kids is when it’s just a big weather change when it hasn’t been cold and you’re not used to it.”
On the boys side, Walker’s Lawson Borne was 58th (17:10.7), followed by teammates Peyton Levey (61st, 17:13.7), Carson Boyer (94th, 17:55.2), John Austin Bergeron (102nd, 18:01.9), Samuel Cifreo (120th, 18:32.2) and Jordan Robinson (18:45.8).
Live Oak’s Caleb Browning was 98th (17:58.5), followed by teammates Benjamin Cutbirth (101st, 18:01.6), Luke Pemberton (126th, 18:42.3), Grant Smith (138th, 18.59.9), Micah Montgomery (142nd, 19:03.1) and Jackson Root (165th, 20:21.2).
Jesuit won the boys team title with 15 points, taking the first five places, led by Jack Desroches in 14:46.0. The Blue Jays took seven of the top 10 spots in the race.
For the girls, Brooke Fontenot of Live Oak was the top parish finisher at 24th in a time of 19:58.6.
Walker’s Ava Pitarro was 37th (20:29.9), while teammate Avery Guidry finished 41st (20:35.9).
Alexus Durost led the DSHS runners, finishing 72nd in 21:44.0.
On the girls side, Walker’s other finishers were: Candilynn Vega (70th, 21:39.2), Tamara Fonseca (71st, 21:43.7), Addison Owen (97th, 22:40.9), Karissa Englert (134th, 24:20.6) and Kate Wilson (24:44.5).
For Denham Springs, Harvest Eli was 85th (22:05.9), followed by Catherine Duckworth (87th, 22:16.1), Victoria Durost (104th, 22:57.5), Kayleigh Ellis (112th, 23:07.9), Bailey Linebaugh (120th, 23:31.3) and Malena Seanz (141st, 24:43.2).
“In a lot of ways, it’s still a young team,” McLean said. “Two girls from our top five graduate, but other than that, they’ve got a lot of young experience. We had a freshman run today, a sophomore and a couple of juniors, so the goal is to take this experience and get better and come back.”
Live Oak’s other finishers were: Sylvia White (65th, 21:34.7), Elizabeth Flurry (138th, 24:36.7), Abigail Hodges (157th, 25:55.0), Kylee Robison (159th, 26:15.9) and Elizabeth Cutbirth (163rd, 27:00.4).
Hannah Vaughn of St. Joseph’s captured the individual title in 18:05.6, helping her school to the team title with 40 points. Ruston was second with 77 points, while Mount Carmel finished third with 87 points.
Academic All-State honorees
White, Pitarro, Michael Dunlap and Sadie Dufrene from DSHS and Bergeron were honored as academic all-state selections.
