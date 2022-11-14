2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Jacob Kennedy

Walker's Jacob Kennedy crosses the finish line, capturing his second straight individual championship at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Walker’s cross country teams swept the Livingston Parish championships last month and closed out the season with solid finishes at the Division I state meet Monday at Northwestern State University.

Walker’s girls finished seventh with 283 points and the boys ninth with 306 points.

2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship

Walker's Avery Guidry and Ava Pitarro run at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship

High school athletes compete in the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

