Walker’s cross country teams both finished fourth in the St. Thomas Aquinas BSN Invitational held Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Walker’s Ava Pitarro finished third in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 22.51 seconds.
Christ Episcopal (56 points) won the girls team title, while Mandeville (58) was second.
Marley Richard of Ponchatoula (19:21.91) won the girls title.
Walker’s Avery Guidry (20:56.03) was seventh, Tamara Fonseca (23:25.91) was 25th, Karissa Englert (26:22.26) was 44th, while Madelynn Johnston was 46th (26:47.54). Izzabella Gramling was 49th (27:10.94), Addison Amedee finished 51st (27:20.94), Kate Wilson was 54th (28:01.72), Sahvanna Clark 63rd (30:58.76) and Shelly Johnston 66th (34:55.84).
On the boys side, Jacob Kennedy led the Wildcats with a fourth place finish (16:57.53), while Tyler Beatty was ninth (17:25.95).
Mandeville won the team title with 23 points, while Christ Episcopal and St. Paul’s each had 88 points. Nathan Fontan of Mandeville (16:21.11) won the boys title.
Peyton Levy (29th, 19:17.03), John Austin Bergeron (31st, 19:27.24), Lawson Borne (35th, 19:36.06), Tyler Cantu (49th, 20:55.35) and Jordan Robinson (53rd, 21:38.47) round out the Walker boys contingent.
Westgate Invitational
The Live Oak boys finished third and the boys fourth at the Westgate invitational.
Ali Tyler finished 10th for the girls, while Ben Cutbirth led the boys, finishing 17th.
