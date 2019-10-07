BATON ROUGE – Freshman Ava Pitarro of Walker High reached a highwater mark, while a Top 10 finish from Live Oak’s girls was a moment worth remembering in the St. Joseph Academy Invitational on Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Pitarro was the top area finisher from Livingston Parish, taking 19th place with a personal-best time of 20 minutes, 04.75 seconds.
“That 20:04 was a big personal best for her as she continues to drop her times each week,” Walker coach William Silk said. “She has such a great work ethic in cross country and school (4.0 GPA). With Kaye-Loni Bowden graduating last year, Ava has come in and really helped with being a leader on a young girls team.”
With five Top 100 finishers, Live Oak compiled 226 points for an eighth-place showing in the girls team race. Host St. Joseph’s was first with 28 points.
Kylie Zeller (21st, 20:08.09) topped the efforts of the Lady Eagles which also included Sylvia White (39th, 20:38.34), Brooke Fontenot (49th, 21:03.91), Ava Forrest (63rd, 21:30.09) and Jenna Magee (80th, 22:13.03).
“A Top 10 team finish for the girls was an awesome surprise,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “Our focus was to get our girls to the finish line. They were feeling good and wanted to run well. We had almost all the girls run a season best or a personal best. We had a few issues in the course with cramping and going out a bit hard but they pulled it together and ran well.”
Walker’s girls were 16th (458 points) and Denham Springs 23rd (594).
The Lady Cats had another freshman in Kyra Patrick (101st, 22:55.75) help the team’s cause, while the Lady Jackets’ top finisher was Kierston Wasden (117th, 23:58.50).
Bailey Darbonne (24:09.09) was 126st for Denham Springs and Amber Stroughter (24:12.75) 127th for Walker.
Live Oak’s boys were the area's top finisher from the parish with 477 points for 14th. Walker (676) was 25th and Denham Springs (753) was 29th.
Sophomore Devin Mclendon turned in the top finish for the Eagles (32nd, 16:32.88) – a personal best - followed by teammates Parker Giering (75th, 17:26.84), John Dyar (124th, 18:28.50), Nathan Muralles (133rd, 18:36.25), Jackson Bryant (137th, 18:43.47), Tommy Sigman (138th, 18:48.36) and Connor Meir (139th, 18:48.36.).
“Devin is a workhorse,” Johnson said. “He has been working on not setting in races and I thought he did wonderful. He really pushed the second mile and then showed some guts on the third. But it’s not all about his time, the rest of the boys really stepped up. We finally got all seven into the 18:00-range. With a few weeks to go, they are coming into their own.”
Cole Slaby was 73rd (17:24.03) and Joey Aycock (129th, 18:34.00) for Denham Springs.
Walker also has sub 19-minute performances from Justin Green (117th, 18:16.94), Jacob Kennedy (126th, 18:32.53) and Tyler Beatty (147th, 18:57.94).
