WALKER -- Walker has its first boys parish cross country title since 2014, and for Wildcats coach Will Silk, it came down to his team practicing a little patience.
“I told my guys Live Oak is probably going to go out hard and go out in the front, and that’s exactly what happened,” Silk said after the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 23--34 to win the title Thursday at Sidney Hutchinson Park. “They were in the lead early on. I told my guys just to be patient, don’t hit the panic button, to run our race, and we came on strong at the halfway point all the way to the finish.”
The Wildcats snapped Live Oak’s six--year title reign.
“It came down to two teams gutting it out,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “Walker ran a great strategy ---- stick behind us, and in the last mile, leave it all out. We practiced for that where we run hard and then you push for three minutes as hard as you can. Maybe we should have done it for six minutes? I don’t know. We practiced for that scenario, and they just executed, but it is what is.
“It’s a very different team than we’ve had in the past,” Johnson said. “We used to preach the flock and run as a pack. We had two packs, not one pack today, and it’s hard to win a race with two packs.”
Runners from Walker and Live Oak claimed the top 10 spots in the race, with the Wildcats getting six, including parish champion Jacob Kennedy (16:52. 59.) and runner up Carson Boyer (17:14.04).
“It feels great,” Kennedy said. “I’m so glad I didn’t fall apart today. Every time we race parish thus far, I’ve gone out way too fast and just fallen off in mile two. Today, I went out like 5:20 and just hung on. I came in first.”
Given his previous history in parish meets, Kennedy said he went into the race with a different strategy.
“I was going to run with our second until we hit the end of mile one, so I could not fall apart today, and it worked,” he said.
During the last stretch, Kennedy pulled away for the win.
“I think I just got a little excited like, ‘hey, I’m in front, let’s go,’” Kennedy said. “I definitely felt it back in the last half mile, but I guess I just had such a big gap. It was a cushion, a nice, big, old cushion. I could ease back there.”
Silk praised Kennedy’s effort.
“Today, it was all about the team, and he’s a team player,” Silk said. “He ran with the pack and ran with his teammates and then took off when the time was right during the race.”
Walker’s Tyler Beatty was fifth (17:41.06), followed by teammates Peyton Levy (7th, 18:02.49), Lawson Borne (8th, 18:18.31) and John Austin Bergeron (9th, 18:33.84).
“Any time you can put six in the top 10, that’s awesome,” Silk said. “It’s just a testament of how hard they’ve worked.”
Peyton Parker of Live Oak finished third (17:26.16), followed by teammates Benjamin Cutbirth (4th, 17:32.28), Devin McLendon (sixth, 17: 51.90) and Caleb Browning (10th, 18:34.94).
“I’m really excited because it’s senior year,” Parker said. “(I’ve) never finished more than like top 20th in a race, so today I came in and got top three and worked really hard. I was really excited for that finish today.”
Parker also praised Kennedy’s race.
“It kind of looked like I was Jacob’s pacer for two miles,” Parker said. “I knew I just wanted to stick with him as long as I could. He’s been having a killer season. He’s been working really hard, and he killed it that last mile. I’m hyped for him.”
Denham Springs finished third (83 points), followed by Albany (107 points).
DSHS coach Andy McLean said the fast pace of the race didn’t help his team.
“I think it kind of beat some of the guys,” he said. “I think it kind of broke their racing strategy. That’s one of our lessons from today. You can’t go off of what everybody else is doing. That’s why we run race pace reps. That’s why we have to learn how to control the race. This is also championship racing where there’s different tactics that are put in play. On the one hand, some guys may think pushing from the beginning is their best chance to stretch the race out. For us, it just didn’t work well for a lot of those guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.