At first, it didn’t look like it would happen, but at the end of the race, Walker’s Ava Pitarro was a top-10 finisher in the in the girls Class 5A race at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state meet in Natchitoches on Tuesday.
Pitarro was the top finisher from Livingston Parish, taking 10th in 19:27.7.
“I was actually hoping for top-25, maybe top-20, but coach (Will Silk) told me to sort of go out smart and not kill myself in the first mile, so I did do that, and then I found myself passing a pretty good group in the second mile, and then from there, I just kept picking them off and found myself in 11th and was like, ‘hey, you know, let’s go get top 10,’” Pitarro said.
Kelsey Major of Dominican won the individual title in a time of 18:33.5, while St. Joseph’s took the team title with 48 points, followed by Dominican (84) and Mount Carmel (123).
Pitarro said it helped that she and her teammates were able to walk the course in the morning before Tuesday’s races got started.
“I think that helped me a lot, especially looking at the hill and seeing the ground,” she said. “It was sort of uneven in a few places. I think you had course inspection until nine, so went (looked at) all the twists and turns, how it kind of meanders in certain spots and it just gave us a good idea of what to expect today.”
Walker’s Avery Guidry finished 36th (20:44.6).
“Avery ran great …,” Pitarro said. “She had a good race. It’s a beautiful day.”
Hannah Linebaugh was 33rd (20:39.2), helping the Denham Springs girls finish 11th in the team standings with 291 points. Bailey Darbonne (52nd, 21:28.6), Chloe Bueche (64th, 21:53.0), Allie Wilkes (80th, 22:22.2), Kierston Wasden (93rd, 22:46.6) and Leah Hoover (98th, 23:01.3) were the other DSHS finishers.
The Live Oak girls finished 12th in the team standings behind a 30th-place finish from Brooke Fontenot (20:31.3), while Ava Forrest was 61st (21:43.9), Ali Tyler 73rd (22:07.7), Sylvia White (92nd, 22:45.9), Rylie Weber (113th, 23:37.8), Abbey Barbay (138th, 25:36.7) and Kylee Dunn (162nd, 30:11.8) round out the LOHS finishers.
On the boys side, Live Oak was 15th in the team standings with 376 points, while Denham Springs was 19th with 486.
Denham Springs’ Todd Rodriquez was the top parish finisher, taking 43rd in 16:46.6, while Walker’s Jacob Kennedy was 54th in 16:59.0.
Jackson Earle led Live Oak, finishing 62nd in 17:07.3, while teammate John Dyar was 68th (17:11.6). Peyton Parker of LOHS was 74th (17:18.1), Devin McLendon 92nd (17:40.8), Thomas Sigman 100th (17:53.2), Benjamin Cutbirth 121st (18:30.4), Grant Smith 130th (18:42.5)
Denham Springs’ Joseph Aycock was 81st (17:24.3), while teammate Noah Hood was 114th (18:18.6), Preston Saxon 132nd (18:44.4), Brady Vidrine 141st (19:07.5) and Aidan Calhoun 150th (19:44.3).
Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers won the individual title in 15:17.2, while Catholic of Baton Rouge won the team championship with 44 points, followed by Jesuit (66) and Brother Martin (144).
