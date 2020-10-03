Walker’s Ava Pitarro turned in an 18th-place finish to pace area girls runners at the St. Joseph’s Cross Country Invitational at Highland Road Park on Saturday.
Pitarro turned in a time of 19:07.58, helping Walker to a 15th-place team finish (399 points) in the 18-team field.
Live Oak’s Brooke Fontenot was 33rd (19:54.44), while teammate Sylvia White was 45th (20:18.25) as the Eagles finished 12th as a team with 300 points.
Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh was 52nd (20:30.88), while teammate Chloe Bueche was 55th (20:34.40). DSHS’ Bailey Darbonne was 89th (21:56.09), while Allie Wilkes was 106th (23:08.42) as the Lady Jackets didn’t post a team score.
Ava Forrest of Live Oak was 64th (20:49.71), followed by Walker’s Avery Guidry (66th, 20:53.40) and Live Oak’s Ali Tyler (76th, 21:28.41).
Walker’s Kyra Patrick was 114th (23:32.13), Live Oak’s Rylie Webber 115th (23:35.81), Walker’s Addison Amedee 120th (24:05.63), Walker’s Izzabella Gramling 122nd (24:26.81), Live Oak’s Abbey Barbay 126th (24:56.28), Walker’s Madelynn Johnston (127th, 25:17.61) and Live Oak’s Kylee Dunn (26:54.82).
St. Joseph’s (32 points) won the team title, followed by Vandebilt Catholic (77) and Episcopal (148).
St. Joseph’s Sophie Martin won the individual title in 17:36.40.
On the boys side, Walker’s Jacob Kennedy finished 31st in 16:20.11 to lead parish finishers. Denham Springs’ Brennan Amato was 38th in 16:34.25, followed by DSHS teammate Todd Rodriguez (16:52.18).
Denham Springs (414 points) was 15th in the 21-team field, followed by Walker (16th, 427) and Live Oak (17th, 440).
Live Oak’s finishers include: Peyton Parker (68th, 17:15.28), Thomas Sigman (85th, 17:31.52), John Dyar (17:32.77), Devin McLendon (104th, 18:14.12), Benjamin Cutbirth (111th, 18:37.10), Mason Hutto (124th, 19:10.71) and Luke Pemberton (132nd, 19:30.46).
Walker’s Tyler Beatty finished 93rd (17:51.71), while teammate Joshua Kennedy was 95th (17:56.45). Justin Green (107th, 18:22.21), Matthew Crawford (113th, 18:40.68), John Austin Bergeron (120th, 18:56.52) and Ryan Reine (139th, 19:57.10) were other finishers for the Wildcats.
Joseph Aycock (99th, 18:02.72), Gregory Cain (118th, 18:53.25), Andrew Duckworth (122nd, 19:01.47) and Preston Saxon (125th, 19:11.08) round out the DSHS finishers.
Jesuit (55 points) won the team title, followed by Catholic (67) and Mandeville (135). Evan Pardo of St. Paul’s won the individual title in 15:19.69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.