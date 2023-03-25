The Denham Springs High baseball team swept a doubleheader from Terrebonne on Saturday as Caleb Klug got a complete game win on an 8-2 victory in the first game, while Jacob Middlebrook hurled a two-hitter and Slayde Daigle drove in four runs in an 11-1 win the second game.
DENHAM SPRINGS 8, TERREBONNE 2
Klug gave up 10 hits, two runs, a walk and struck out four to get the win as the Yellow Jackets snapped a 1-1 tie with a five-run third, highlighted by an inside-the-park grand slam by Caleb Daigle for a 6-1 lead.
Ethan Hand’s sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 7-1 in the fourth before Terrebonne added a run in the top of the fifth.
Eli Digirolamo, who had three runs, doubled and scored on Reese Mooney’s single in the sixth for the game’s final run.
Mooney was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Hand had two RBIs.
DENHAM SPRINGS 11, TERREBONNE 1
A five-run third snapped a 1-1 tie as the Jackets got six hits, including a two-run single by Slayde Daigle.
Slayde Daigle had a two-run double in the fourth for an 8-1 lead, and Ryder Wygant knocked in another run in the inning.
Denham added runs on a wild pitch and an error in the fifth.
Digirolamo went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Slayde Daigle was 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs, Rancher Miller went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Wygant was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and an run.
