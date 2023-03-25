DSHS Baseball Logo
Photo courtesy of DSHS Baseball on Facebook

The Denham Springs High baseball team swept a doubleheader from Terrebonne on Saturday as Caleb Klug got a complete game win on an 8-2 victory in the first game, while Jacob Middlebrook hurled a two-hitter and Slayde Daigle drove in four runs in an 11-1 win the second game.

DENHAM SPRINGS 8, TERREBONNE 2

